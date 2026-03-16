Zimbabwe vs Oman Match Prediction
ZIM
81%
Chance of Winning
OMN
19%
Parimatch
T20i
Sinhalese Sports Club
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 936 runs, Brian Bennett was the leading run scorer for Zimbabwe in 2025.
- With 342 runs, Jatinder Singh was the leading run scorer for Oman in 2025.
Zimbabwe vs Oman Chance of Winning
Zimbabwe haven’t played a competitive game this year and last season they struggled for consistency in this format. Zimbabwe have lost six of the last seven matches but would be hoping for a strong start this term. In the Warm up games they beat Netherland but in the last game they lost against Oman.
Oman would take a lot of positives from the warmup game against Zimbabwe as they dominated the game. They bowled first in the game and conceded 187 runs, they managed to chase the target and won the game by four wickets. As per our calculations, Zimbabwe are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Zimbabwe’ chances of winning - 81%
- Oman’ chances of winning - 19%
Zimbabwe vs Oman Prediction & Tips 2026
Ryan Burl was impressive last year as he was consistent and scored 558 runs last year with an average of 31. Even though he struggled in the warmup game, we expect him to bounce back and do well in the upcoming game.
Aamir Kaleem has struggled for consistency last year and we expect his struggle to continue. Last year he scored 237 runs with an average of 19.75 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Zimbabwe vs Oman Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy conditions in Colombo with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
Zimbabwe and Oman Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bennet Brian
batsman
Singh Jatinder
batsman
Marumani Tadiwanashe
wicket keeper
Aamir Kaleem Syed
all rounder
Myers Dion
batsman
Mirza Hammad
batsman
Taylor Brendan
wicket keeper
Ali Wasim
all rounder
Raza Sikandar
all rounder
Sonavale Karan
batsman
Burl Ryan
all rounder
Ramanandi Jiten
no information yet
Musekiwa T
all rounder
Shukla Vinayak
no information yet
Evans Brad
all rounder
Mehmood Sufyan
bowler
Masakadza Wellington
bowler
Khan Nadeem
all rounder
Ngarava Richard
bowler
Faisal Shah
no information yet
Muzarabani Blessing
bowler
Ahmad Shakeel
bowler
Team Form
Zimbabwe Team Form
Zimbabwe have struggled in this format as they have lost six of the last seven matches. In the warmup games they lost against Oman.
Oman Team Form
Oman have done well in the warmup games as they have two wins in two games.
Zimbabwe vs Oman
T20i
Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo
Zimbabwe
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Oman
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Zimbabwe vs Oman Top Batters
Brian Bennett to be Zimbabwe’ top batter
Brian Bennett was sensational in the warmup game against Oman as he scored a half century. He was the leading run scorer for Zimbabwe in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jatinder Singh to be Oman’ top batter
Jatinder Singh was solid in the warmup game against Zimbabwe as he scored 55 off 33 balls. With 342 runs, he was the leading run scorer in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Zimbabwe vs Oman Top Bowlers
Richard Ngarava to be Zimbabwe’ top bowler
Richard Ngarava has been impressive in all formats for Zimbabwe. He was sensational in T20Is last season as he bagged 30 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jiten Ramanandi to be Oman’ top bowler
Jiten Ramanandi has been the standout bowler for Oman even though he struggled in the warmup games. With 15 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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