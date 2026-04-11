Pro50 Championship
Southern Rocks vs Mountaineers
Pro50 Championship
SOU
231
MOU
230
batsman
|Full name:
|Brian Bennet
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|4
|5
|Innings
|4
|1
|Overs
|33.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|Runs
|145
|21
|Wickets
|3
|1
|Avg
|48.33
|21
|SR
|66
|12
|Eco
|4.39
|10.5
|BB
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|4
|5
|Innings
|6
|5
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|188
|133
|Balls Faced
|306
|102
|Avg
|31.33
|33.25
|SR
|61.43
|130.39
|Fours
|30
|12
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|3
|5
|Highest
|104
|62
|Hundreds
|1
|0
Pro50 Championship
SOU
231
MOU
230
T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India
Harare Sports Club, Harare
ZIM
IND
T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India
Harare Sports Club, Harare
ZIM
IND
T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India
Harare Sports Club, Harare
ZIM
IND
Brian Bennett, born on November 10, 2003, is a Zimbabwean cricketer who plays in all three formats of the game. He has quickly gained attention for his performances and skills. His twin brother, David Bennett, also plays professional cricket.
2022
2023
2024
2024 (Continued)
2025
Brian Bennett has not yet participated in any league competitions.
Brian Bennett started his first-class career in December 2022 with Mountaineers against Mashonaland Eagles in the 2022-23 Logan Cup. He was called in as a concussion substitute for Spencer Magodo, who was injured. Bennett batted at number five in Mountaineers' second innings.
He played his T20 debut for Mountaineers against Lions in the 2022-23 Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 Competition in February 2023. In October 2023, Bennett made his List A debut for Mountaineers against Southern Rocks in the 2023-24 Pro50 Championship.
In February 2024, Bennett gained attention for his unbeaten knock of 264 runs against Mashonaland Eagles in the 2023–24 Logan Cup. He faced 259 balls and hit 33 fours and three sixes.
Brian Bennett has achieved notable success in his cricket career. Here are some of his key records:
Notable performances:
Brian has a twin brother, David, who is also a cricketer. In December 2024, both his father and brother attended a match against Afghanistan.
As of 2024, Brian Bennett’s net worth is estimated to be between $2 million and $5 million.
On July 6, 2024, in a T20I match against India, a controversial moment took place. During the final over, Indian captain Shubman Gill brought Ravi Bishnoi in to bowl. Bennett was confused by Bishnoi's delivery. Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel appealed for a dismissal, but the field umpire did not agree. The decision was reviewed due to biles on the field. Replays confirmed that the ball hit the side post, and Bennett was out. The third umpire first wrote “not out” on the screen, but quickly corrected the mistake.
Bennett has nearly 3,000 followers on Instagram. There are no major stories about his interactions with fans, but as a young player, his fan base is expected to grow.