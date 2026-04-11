Brian Bennet

International career

Brian Bennett, born on November 10, 2003, is a Zimbabwean cricketer who plays in all three formats of the game. He has quickly gained attention for his performances and skills. His twin brother, David Bennett, also plays professional cricket.

2022

Under-19 World Cup: Brian Bennett joined the Zimbabwe Under-19 team for the 2022 ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup. He was named vice-captain and played a key role in the team's success. Bennett finished as Zimbabwe's highest run-scorer in the tournament, scoring 273 runs from six matches. He also took four wickets during the event.

2023

Irish Tour of Zimbabwe: Bennett received his first call-up to the senior team during Zimbabwe’s tour of Ireland in 2023-24.

T20I Debut: On December 7, 2023, Bennett made his debut in T20I cricket against Ireland during a three-match T20I series.

Sri Lanka T20I Series: On January 18, 2024, Bennett scored 29 runs off 12 balls in the third T20I against Sri Lanka. This performance showed his attacking intent, even though Zimbabwe lost the match.

2024

African Games: In March 2024, Bennett played for Zimbabwe in the men’s cricket event at the 2023 African Games. Zimbabwe won the gold medal by defeating Namibia in the final by 8 wickets.

Test Cricket Debut: In July 2024, Bennett was included in Zimbabwe’s squad for a one-off Test match against Ireland. He made his Test debut on July 25, 2024.

ODI and T20I Call-up: In November 2024, Bennett was named in the Zimbabwe squads for ODI and T20I series against Pakistan.

2024 (Continued)

Maiden Test Century: In December 2024, Bennett scored his first Test century against Afghanistan in a dramatic fashion. He hit a six to reach his century but was caught shortly after. However, the fielder stepped over the boundary line, which allowed Bennett to keep his century. He remained unbeaten on 110 runs from 124 balls. Zimbabwe set a new record for their highest Test total of 586. In the same match, Bennett took five wickets, finishing with figures of 5/95.

2025

Maiden ODI Century: On February 14, 2025, Bennett scored 169 runs from 163 balls in an ODI against Ireland, leading Zimbabwe to a 49-run win.

Record-Breaking ODI Performance: In the same match, Bennett also scored 150 runs, becoming the fourth-oldest player to score 150 in a single ODI match.

Leagues Participation

Brian Bennett has not yet participated in any league competitions.

Domestic career

Brian Bennett started his first-class career in December 2022 with Mountaineers against Mashonaland Eagles in the 2022-23 Logan Cup. He was called in as a concussion substitute for Spencer Magodo, who was injured. Bennett batted at number five in Mountaineers' second innings.

He played his T20 debut for Mountaineers against Lions in the 2022-23 Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 Competition in February 2023. In October 2023, Bennett made his List A debut for Mountaineers against Southern Rocks in the 2023-24 Pro50 Championship.

In February 2024, Bennett gained attention for his unbeaten knock of 264 runs against Mashonaland Eagles in the 2023–24 Logan Cup. He faced 259 balls and hit 33 fours and three sixes.

Records and achievements

Brian Bennett has achieved notable success in his cricket career. Here are some of his key records:

ICC ODI Batting Ranking: 75th place with 471 points

ICC T20 Batting Ranking: 60th place with 482 points

Test Career: 4 matches, 182 runs, average of 30

ODI Career: 9 matches, 327 runs, average of 36

T20 Career: 27 matches, 660 runs, average of 26

Notable performances:

On February 14, 2025, Bennett scored 169 runs off 163 balls in an ODI against Ireland.

He won a gold medal in the 2023 African Games men's cricket competition with the Zimbabwe national team.

Personal life

Brian has a twin brother, David, who is also a cricketer. In December 2024, both his father and brother attended a match against Afghanistan.

Finance

As of 2024, Brian Bennett’s net worth is estimated to be between $2 million and $5 million.

Scandals

On July 6, 2024, in a T20I match against India, a controversial moment took place. During the final over, Indian captain Shubman Gill brought Ravi Bishnoi in to bowl. Bennett was confused by Bishnoi's delivery. Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel appealed for a dismissal, but the field umpire did not agree. The decision was reviewed due to biles on the field. Replays confirmed that the ball hit the side post, and Bennett was out. The third umpire first wrote “not out” on the screen, but quickly corrected the mistake.

Fans

Bennett has nearly 3,000 followers on Instagram. There are no major stories about his interactions with fans, but as a young player, his fan base is expected to grow.