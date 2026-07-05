Tadiwanashe Marumani News View all If you want to follow the latest records of cricketer Tadiwanashe Marumani, we have compiled all the latest information about him: how he trains, what motivates him to take to the cricket field, and how he copes with difficulties during matches.

International career

Tadiwanashe Marumani was born on January 2, 2002, in Zimbabwe. He started his career with the Zimbabwe national cricket team in April 2021. Since his debut, Marumani has shown his skills and has become an important player for the team.

ODI: Debut: Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh at Harare – July 16, 2021 Last: Zimbabwe vs Ireland at Harare – February 18, 2025

T20I: Debut: Zimbabwe vs Pakistan at Harare – April 21, 2021 Last: Zimbabwe vs Ireland at Harare – February 25, 2025





2020: Marumani joined Zimbabwe’s squad for the Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

April 2021: Marumani joined Zimbabwe’s squad for the T20I series against Pakistan. He played his first T20I match on April 21, 2021, against Pakistan. In July 2021, he was named in the ODI squad for the series against Bangladesh. He played his first ODI match on July 16, 2021, against Bangladesh.

2022: Marumani joined the Zimbabwe squad for a T20I series against Afghanistan, starting on June 11. By this time, he had played 11 T20I matches, scoring 118 runs. The series helped prepare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup B 2022 qualification tournament.

June 2023: Marumani played a match against Australia, where Zimbabwe won with a score of 142/7.

November 2023: Marumani played in the 5th African Region qualification match of the T20 Cricket World Cup (Tanzania vs Zimbabwe). He scored 39 runs off 27 balls.

October 2024: In the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B 2024, Marumani played 5 matches and scored 86 runs, including 37 runs against Seychelles on October 19, 2024.

July 2024: Marumani played in the fourth International T20 match between Zimbabwe and India on July 13, 2024. He set a record with Madherewe for the first wicket, scoring 63 runs. This was the first such achievement for the team in 226 days.

February 2025: Marumani played in a 3-match T20I series against Ireland, starting on February 23, 2025.

ODI Career Stats:

Matches Played: 21

Runs Scored: 225

Average: 13

Fours: 24

Sixes: 3

Most Recent ODI: February 2025 at Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe – 0 runs off 0 balls.

T20I Career Stats:

Matches Played: 45

Runs Scored: 722

Average: 17

Fours: 76

Sixes: 28

Most Recent T20I: February 2025 at Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe – 7 runs off 9 balls.

Leagues Participation

Tadiwanashe Marumani has not yet played in major leagues. However, he is young and has a lot of potential. His skills show that it is only a matter of time before he competes in top leagues.

Domestic career

Tadiwanashe Marumani started his domestic career with Rocks in 2021. He played his first first-class match on March 18, 2021, against Rhinos in the Logan Cup. His debut in Twenty20 cricket was on April 11, 2021, for Rocks in the Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 Competition. Marumani also played his first List A match on April 26, 2021, for Rocks in the Pro50 Championship.

In February 2022, he scored his first century in first-class cricket, with 102 runs in the 2021-22 Logan Cup.

In July 2023, Marumani played in the Zim Afro T10 tournament. He scored 54 runs off 24 balls for Cape Town Samp Army, helping his team win against Joburg Buffaloes by 7 wickets.

After two seasons with Rocks in the Logan Cup, where he averaged 19.61, Marumani joined Mashonaland Eagles for the 2022-23 season. In his first season with Eagles, he scored 218 runs in five innings, with an average of 54.50. During the 2023-24 Logan Cup, he scored 630 runs in 11 innings, with an average of 70.00. He hit two centuries and three fifties.

Marumani continues to play for Mashonaland Eagles in the 2024-2025 Logan Cup. In the 19th match of the Logan Cup in March 2025, he scored 2 runs against Mountaineers.

Records and achievements

Tadiwanashe Marumani has had some strong performances in both domestic and international cricket.

2023-24 Logan Cup: Scored 630 runs in 11 innings with an average of 70.00. He hit three fifties and two centuries.

Against Australia (August 28, 2022): Scored 45 runs off 61 balls.

ODI Career: Played 21 matches, scored 225 runs with an average of 13. He hit 24 fours and 3 sixes. His most recent ODI match was in February 2025 at Harare Sports Club, where he scored 0 runs off 0 balls.

T20 Career: Played 45 matches, scored 722 runs with an average of 17. He hit 76 fours and 28 sixes. His latest T20 match against Ireland in February 2025 saw him score 7 runs off 9 balls.

Highest Score: 86 runs against Seychelles on October 19, 2024, during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B.

African Games (2023): Won a gold medal with Zimbabwe's national cricket team.

Personal life

Tadiwanashe Marumani lives a relatively quiet life outside of cricket. Not much is shared about his personal affairs, but here are some details about his wealth, family, and other aspects of his life.

Finance

As of September 2024, Marumani has a net worth of $558,000.

Scandals

There are no major scandals linked to Marumani. However, in July 2024, he became the center of attention after making an impressive catch during the 5th match of a series between India and Zimbabwe, which interrupted Sanju Samson's game.

Fans

Marumani’s social media presence is not very large. His Instagram account has around 1,000 followers.