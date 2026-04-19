South Africa Women vs India Women, 2nd T20I Match Prediction RSA 41 % Chance of Winning IND 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The second T20I of the India Women tour of South Africa is all set to take place. This match will be taking place on 19 April at 5:30 PM IST at the Kingsmead in Durban. South Africa Women will be eager to showcase their dominance in the T20I format as they aim for a win in this game. On the other hand, India Women will be relying on their winning momentum as they aim to grab another win over the Proteas.

Who will win? South Africa Women India Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: South Africa Women have dominated India Women in the recent head-to-head matches.

Shafali Verma has scored 32 runs off 26 balls against Nonkululeko Mlaba, while Mlaba has dismissed her twice.

Laura Wolvaardt has scored 21 runs off 10 balls against Renuka Singh, while Renuka is yet to take her wicket.

South Africa Women vs India Women Chances of Winning

India Women will have a better chance of winning the second T20I. The team's recent winning streak in this format gives them more confidence to win the upcoming game. They feature players like Kranti Gaud, who has taken 3 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 51.66, and Smriti Mandhana, who has amassed 4231 runs in 154 innings at an average of 30.43. On the other hand, South Africa Women will still rely on the home ground advantage, which could help them to get a turnaround in the next game. They feature players like Ayabonga Khaka, who has taken 70 wickets in 78 innings at an average of 26.07, and Laura Wolvaardt, who has amassed 2434 runs in 87 innings at an average of 36.32.

South Africa Women Chances of Winning: 41%

India Women Chances of Winning: 59%

South Africa Women vs India Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

South Africa Women are having a tough time in this T20I series. The team aims to regain its winning momentum in the next game, but it will be quite challenging. Still, they have the home ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables and grab the win. They feature hitters like Tazmin Brits, who has scored 1854 runs in 72 innings at an average of 30.90, and Anneke Bosch, who has scored 919 runs in 41 innings at an average of 26.25. They have benefited greatly from Nonkululeko Mlaba, who has taken 66 wickets at an average of 22.81 in 70 innings.

On the other hand, India Women continue to show their dominance in the shortest format of the game. Despite being the away team, they have managed to show some great performances, which could help them to grab a win even in the second T20I. They feature hitters like Richa Ghosh, who has scored 1150 runs in 61 innings at a strike rate of 143.92, and Harmanpreet Kaur, who has scored 3822 runs in 169 innings at an average of 29.40. The squad would depend on Arundhati Reddy's abilities with the ball; he has taken 45 wickets at an average of 25.26 in 44 innings.

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South Africa Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction

Kingsmead in Durban will host the match between South Africa Women and India Women, giving the Proteas home ground advantage. The teams batting first have won 13 of the 24 T20Is played here, while the chasing team has won 9. This stadium is believed to favor the teams batting first. At this location, the average score in the first inning is 156, which drops to 137 in the second. Therefore, it is predictable that the team that wins the toss will bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

The second T20I between South Africa Women and India Women could be affected due to the weather conditions. The skies are predicted to be cloudy, and the humidity levels will also be high.

Cloudy 69% Humidity 21° - 28° C 19 kmph

Cloudy 69% Humidity 21° - 28° C 19 kmph

South Africa Women and India Women Player List

Team Form

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women have struggled to regain their momentum in this format. Over their last five games, the team has lost more games than they have won. They feature players like Chloe Tryon, who has taken 45 wickets in 86 innings at an average of 34.55, and Nadine de Klerk, who has amassed 755 runs in 57 innings at an average of 25.16.

India Women Team Form

India Women continue to reign supreme in the shortest format of the game. Over their last five games, the team has managed to secure more wins than losses, showcasing its top form. They feature players like Renuka Singh, who has taken 66 wickets in 58 innings at an average of 20.96, and Jemimah Rodrigues, who has amassed 2551 runs in 59 innings at an average of 30.73.

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South Africa Women vs India Women Top Batters

Laura Wolvaardt will be a key batter for South Africa Women in this game. She has managed to score 2434 runs in 87 innings at an average of 36.32.

Shafali Verma has been one of the finest T20I batters for India Women. She has scored 2519 runs in 97 innings for the team at an average of 27.68.

South Africa Women vs India Women Top Bowlers

Nonkululeko Mlaba continues to contribute to the Proteas with the ball. In her T20I career, she has secured 66 wickets in 70 innings at an average of 22.81.

Arundhati Reddy has done well with the ball for the Indian team lately. Throughout her T20I career, she has secured 45 wickets in 44 innings at an average of 25.26.