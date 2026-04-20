Who will win? Gujarat Titans Mumbai Indians Vote 0 votes

Facts: Mumbai Indians have lost four of their last five games against the Gujarat Titans.

Shubman Gill has scored 34 runs off 38 balls against Jasprit Bumrah, while Bumrah has dismissed him twice.

Suryakumar Yadav has scored 63 runs off 43 balls against Prasidh Krishna, while Prasidh has dismissed him twice.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Chances of Winning

Mumbai Indians are heading to the next game against Gujarat with a higher chance of winning. The team was able to come out stronger in their recent clash against each other, which could help them to regain momentum. They have players such as Quinton de Kock, who scored 112 runs in the last game, and Shardul Thakur, who holds 6 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 31.66. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans will rely on their winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. Moreover, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to grab another win. They have players such as Shubman Gill, who has scored 251 runs in 4 innings at an average of 62.75, and Prasidh Krishna, who holds 11 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 16.72.

Gujarat Titans Chances of Winning: 49%

Mumbai Indians Chances of Winning: 51%

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Gujarat Titans didn't start the tournament well, but the team is now slowly climbing its way to the top. With three wins in five games, they will be looking forward to another one in the clash against the Mumbai Indians. For the next game, the team takes the home-ground advantage and has also been strong against MI in the head-to-head encounters. They have batters such as Jos Buttler, who has scored 201 runs in 5 matches at an average of 40.20, and Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 135 runs in 5 innings at an average of 27. Kagiso Rabada has done well with the ball, taking 7 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 27.28.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have shown quite the opposite performance in this season. They started the tournament with a win, but encountered consecutive losses, as the team now aims to regain its momentum in the next game. The clash against GT could help them to regain form, since they dominated them in the last encounter. They have batters such as Sherfane Rutherford, who has scored 102 runs in 4 innings at an average of 34, and Ryan Rickelton, who has scored 109 runs in 5 matches at an average of 27.25. Allah Ghazanfar has grabbed 4 wickets in just 3 matches at an average of 25.75.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

Our team of experts has prepared a list of the cricket betting sites you can place bets on this match in the cricket sections. Also you can get betting apps for cricket for live streaming, checking odds on the go.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

The clash between Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, giving the home-ground advantage to the GT. This ground has supported the team's batting first, as 12 out of 18 T20Is played here have been won by them. The first innings average score at this ground stands at 178, dropping to 151 in the second innings. Therefore, the toss-winning team in the upcoming match is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 18% Humidity 26° - 40° C 11 kmph

Sunny 18% Humidity 26° - 40° C 11 kmph

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians Player List

Team Form

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans are now on a winning streak as they head to the next game. The team holds two losses and three wins in the five games they have played, as they prepare to continue the streak in the next game. They have players such as Mohammed Siraj, who holds 5 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 31.40, and Washington Sundar, who has scored 111 runs in 5 innings at an average of 27.75.

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians have not been able to regain its winning momentum. Over the five games they have played this season, the team has just one win, losing all four other games. They have players such as Mitchell Santner, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 32.50, and Suryakumar Yadav, who has scored 106 runs in 5 matches at an average of 21.20.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians T20 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Gujarat Titans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.95 Bet Now! Mumbai Indians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now!

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Top Batters

Shubman Gill continues to lead Gujarat Titans' batting line-up from the front. He has scored 436 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 54.50 and a strike rate of 149.31.

Suryakumar Yadav still remains the top run scorer for Mumbai Indians lately. He has managed to score 348 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 38.67

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Top Bowlers

Prasidh Krishna has showcased some brilliant performances with the ball for Gujarat Titans. He holds 17 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.50.

On the other hand, Mitchell Santner has given some key wickets to Mumbai Indians. He holds 8 wickets in his last 6 games at an economy of 7.89.