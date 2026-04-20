Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League Match Prediction
GT
49%
Chance of Winning
MI
51%
Parimatch
T20
Narendra Modi Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Mumbai Indians have lost four of their last five games against the Gujarat Titans.
- Shubman Gill has scored 34 runs off 38 balls against Jasprit Bumrah, while Bumrah has dismissed him twice.
- Suryakumar Yadav has scored 63 runs off 43 balls against Prasidh Krishna, while Prasidh has dismissed him twice.
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Chances of Winning
Mumbai Indians are heading to the next game against Gujarat with a higher chance of winning. The team was able to come out stronger in their recent clash against each other, which could help them to regain momentum. They have players such as Quinton de Kock, who scored 112 runs in the last game, and Shardul Thakur, who holds 6 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 31.66. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans will rely on their winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. Moreover, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to grab another win. They have players such as Shubman Gill, who has scored 251 runs in 4 innings at an average of 62.75, and Prasidh Krishna, who holds 11 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 16.72.
- Gujarat Titans Chances of Winning: 49%
- Mumbai Indians Chances of Winning: 51%
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Gujarat Titans didn't start the tournament well, but the team is now slowly climbing its way to the top. With three wins in five games, they will be looking forward to another one in the clash against the Mumbai Indians. For the next game, the team takes the home-ground advantage and has also been strong against MI in the head-to-head encounters. They have batters such as Jos Buttler, who has scored 201 runs in 5 matches at an average of 40.20, and Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 135 runs in 5 innings at an average of 27. Kagiso Rabada has done well with the ball, taking 7 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 27.28.
On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have shown quite the opposite performance in this season. They started the tournament with a win, but encountered consecutive losses, as the team now aims to regain its momentum in the next game. The clash against GT could help them to regain form, since they dominated them in the last encounter. They have batters such as Sherfane Rutherford, who has scored 102 runs in 4 innings at an average of 34, and Ryan Rickelton, who has scored 109 runs in 5 matches at an average of 27.25. Allah Ghazanfar has grabbed 4 wickets in just 3 matches at an average of 25.75.
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Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction
The clash between Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, giving the home-ground advantage to the GT. This ground has supported the team's batting first, as 12 out of 18 T20Is played here have been won by them. The first innings average score at this ground stands at 178, dropping to 151 in the second innings. Therefore, the toss-winning team in the upcoming match is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Gill Shubman
batsman
Malewar Danish
batsman
Sudharsan Sai
batsman
De Kock Quinton
wicket keeper
Buttler Jos
wicket keeper
Dhir Naman
bowler
Phillips Glenn
all rounder
Yadav Suryakumar
batsman
Sundar Washington
all rounder
Pandya Hardik
all rounder
Khan Shahrukh
batsman
Varma Tilak
batsman
Khan Rashid
bowler
Rutherford Sherfane
batsman
Siraj Mohammed
bowler
Santner Mitchell
all rounder
Rabada Kagiso
bowler
Bhagat Krish
bowler
Krishna Prasidh
bowler
Bumrah Jasprit
bowler
Sharma Ashok
bowler
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad
bowler
Tewatia Rahul
all rounder
Bawa Raj Angad
all rounder
Holder Jason
all rounder
Kumar Ashwani
batsman
Rawat Anuj
wicket keeper
Bosch Corbin
all rounder
Khejroliya Kulwant
bowler
Rawat Mayank
all rounder
Suthar Manav
bowler
Sharma Raghu
bowler
Team Form
Gujarat Titans Team Form
Gujarat Titans are now on a winning streak as they head to the next game. The team holds two losses and three wins in the five games they have played, as they prepare to continue the streak in the next game. They have players such as Mohammed Siraj, who holds 5 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 31.40, and Washington Sundar, who has scored 111 runs in 5 innings at an average of 27.75.
Mumbai Indians Team Form
Mumbai Indians have not been able to regain its winning momentum. Over the five games they have played this season, the team has just one win, losing all four other games. They have players such as Mitchell Santner, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 32.50, and Suryakumar Yadav, who has scored 106 runs in 5 matches at an average of 21.20.
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians
T20
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Gujarat Titans
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Mumbai Indians
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Top Batters
Shubman Gill continues to lead Gujarat Titans' batting line-up from the front. He has scored 436 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 54.50 and a strike rate of 149.31.
Suryakumar Yadav still remains the top run scorer for Mumbai Indians lately. He has managed to score 348 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 38.67
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Top Bowlers
Prasidh Krishna has showcased some brilliant performances with the ball for Gujarat Titans. He holds 17 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.50.
On the other hand, Mitchell Santner has given some key wickets to Mumbai Indians. He holds 8 wickets in his last 6 games at an economy of 7.89.
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