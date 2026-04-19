Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League Match Prediction KKR 44 % Chance of Winning RR 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.10 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 28th clash of the Indian Premier League has kept the fans waiting, as Kolkata Knight Riders will be going against Rajasthan Royals. This match will be played on 19 April at 3:30 PM IST at the Eden Gardens. Kolkata Knight Riders are heading to this game after losing their previous one to Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals also lost their previous match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 57 runs.

Who will win? Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Vote 0 votes

Facts: Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders have defeated each other twice in their last five games against each other.

Ajinkya Rahane has scored 1 run off 11 balls against Jofra Archer, as Archer has dismissed him once.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 33 runs off 21 balls against Vaibhav Arora, as Vaibhav has also dismissed him once.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Chances of Winning

Rajasthan Royals have a higher chance of winning in the upcoming match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The team has shown better performances in this season, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has scored 200 runs in 5 innings at an average of 40, and Ravi Bishnoi, who holds 9 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 16.55. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders will remain eager to secure a win in the next game. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who has scored 645 runs in 23 innings at an average of 32.25, and Vaibhav Arora, who holds 42 wickets in 36 innings at an average of 28.76.

Kolkata Knight Riders Chances of Winning: 44%

Rajasthan Royals Chances of Winning: 56%

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders have not been able to find their rhythm in this season. Standing at the bottom of the leaderboard, the team will remain eager to give a fight and win their next game against the Rajasthan Royals. Although they take the home-ground advantage, it will still be challenging for them to win. They have batters such as Ajinkya Rahane, who has scored 5184 runs in 188 innings at an average of 30.67, and Rinku Singh, who has scored 1177 runs in 55 innings at an average of 30.17. Sunil Narine will be a key bowler for the team, as he holds 195 wickets in 191 innings at an average of 25.76.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are looking for ways to regain their winning momentum. With four consecutive wins, the team lost its previous match against SRH. The team looks to the game against KKR as an opportunity to regain its form, looking at their recent performances. They have batters such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 184 runs in 5 matches at an average of 61.33, and Dhruv Jurel, who has scored 176 runs in 5 matches at an average of 44. Jofra Archer has taken 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 20.57.

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Eden Gardens, providing KKR with the home ground advantage. It is known to favour the chasing teams, as 11 out of 20 T20Is played here have been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 163, falling to 144 in the second innings. It is likely that the toss-winning team in the upcoming match would choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and the Rajasthan Royals is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 57% Humidity 27° - 36° C 18 kmph

Sunny 57% Humidity 27° - 36° C 18 kmph

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals Player List

Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders have endured a losing streak in this tournament. In the five matches they have played this season, the team has managed to secure no wins and lost four games. They have players such as Cameron Green, who holds 17 wickets in 31 innings at an average of 42.47, and Rovman Powell, who has scored 425 runs in 25 innings at an average of 21.75.

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals have maintained their peak performance in IPL 2026. In the five matches they have played this season, the team has managed to win four of them but lost their previous one. They have players such as Nandre Burger, who holds 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 27.80, and Ravindra Jadeja, who has scored 76 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 118.75.

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Top Batters

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been one of the key batters for Kolkata Knight Riders lately. He has scored 285 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 35.63.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to dominate for the Rajasthan Royals. He has scored 402 runs for the team at an average of 40.20 and a strike rate of 242.16 in his last 10 games.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Top Bowlers

Vaibhav Arora remains a key bowler for the Kolkata Knight Riders in this tournament. He has secured 14 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 11.58.

Jofra Archer will be a key bowler for the Rajasthan Royals even in the next game. Archer has grabbed 9 wickets for the team in his last 8 games at an economy of 9.14