Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL Match Prediction PBKS 55 % Chance of Winning LSG 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The IPL 2026 is about to get more exciting for the fans, as Punjab Kings will be going against the Lucknow Super Giants in the next game. This match will take place on 19 April at 7:30 PM IST at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Punjab Kings are heading to this game after winning their previous one against the Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants are heading to this game after losing their previous one to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 5 wickets.

Who will win? Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants Vote 0 votes

Facts: Punjab Kings have won three of their last five games against Lucknow Super Giants.

Shreyas Iyer has scored 17 runs off 23 balls against Mohammed Shami, while Shami has dismissed him once.

Rishabh Pant has scored 2 runs off 6 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep is yet to take his wicket.

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Chances of Winning

Punjab Kings have a higher chance of winning in the upcoming match against Lucknow Super Giants. The team has dominated against the LSG in the recent games, and they also take the home ground advantage. They have players such as Prabhsimran Singh, who has scored 211 runs in 4 innings at an average of 70.33, and Shashank Singh, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 13. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants will remain eager to secure a win in the next game by turning the tables. They have players such as Mukul Choudhary, who has scored 120 runs in 5 matches at an average of 40, and Prince Yadav, who holds 9 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 18.22.

Punjab Kings Chances of Winning: 55%

Lucknow Super Giants Chances of Winning: 45%

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Punjab Kings have been one of the finest teams in this season, as they continue to perform well. Rankings among the top teams, they stand as the only unbeaten team in this season. In the upcoming match against LSG, the team takes the home-ground advantage and have also shown impressive performances against them in the recent games. They have batters such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 203 runs in 4 innings at an average of 67.66, and Cooper Connolly, who has scored 136 runs in 4 innings at an average of 45.33. Arshdeep Singh has grabbed 5 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 34.20.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants have not been able to do well in the tournament lately. With two consecutive losses, it will be quite challenging for them to defeat the Punjab Kings in the next game. They have batters such as Rishabh Pant, who has scored 104 runs in 5 matches at an average of 26, and Aiden Markram, who has scored 120 runs in 5 matches at an average of 24. Avesh Khan has grabbed 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 25.40.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

Our team of experts has prepared a list of the cricket betting sites you can place bets on this match in the cricket sections. Also you can get betting apps for cricket for live streaming, checking odds on the go.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

The match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, which offers home ground advantage to PBKS. One T20I has been played at this venue, which was won by the team batting first. The first innings score went high as 213 runs were scored and the chasing team only managed to put 162. Looking at the same, it is likely that the toss-winning team in the next game would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants could be affected due to the weather conditions. While there is a 10% chance of rain, the skies will be covered with clouds.

Cloudy 19% Humidity 22° C - 37° C 16 kmph

Cloudy 19% Humidity 22° C - 37° C 16 kmph

Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants Player List

Team Form

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings continue to dominate the IPL 2026 season without any interruptions. Having played five games, they have been the only team with no losses in this season, with four wins. They have players such as Vijayakumar Vyshak, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 28.20, and Priyansh Arya, who has scored 118 runs in 4 innings at an average of 29.50.

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants find themselves in a challenging situation yet again. The team has secured just two wins and lost the remaining three games this season. They have players such as Mohammed Shami, who holds 4 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 32.50, and Ayush Badoni, who has scored 113 runs in 5 matches at an average of 22.60.

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali Punjab Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Lucknow Super Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.34 Bet Now!

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Batters

Shreyas Iyer has showcased his best performances with the bat for the Punjab Kings. He has scored 372 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 62.

Mitchell Marsh has showcased some consistency for Lucknow Super Giants. In his last 10 IPL matches, he has scored 398 runs for the team at an average of 39.80.

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh has regained his momentum with the ball for Punjab Kings. Now he holds 10 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.39.

For Lucknow Super Giants, Prince Yadav has given his best with the ball. He holds 11 wickets in his last 7 games at an economy of 9.65.