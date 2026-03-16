Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Match Prediction SRI 41 % Chance of Winning PAK 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Sri Lanka take on Pakistan in the first game of the three match series at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 07 at 07:00 PM IST.

Who will win? Sri Lanka Pakistan Vote 0 votes Facts: With 626 runs, Pathum Nissanka was the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka in 2025.

With 771 runs, Sahibzada Farhan was the leading run scorer for Pakistan in 2025.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka head into this year hoping for a better performance in the T20 format. They struggled in the second half of the 2025 as they lost the Asia Cup and then lost the tri-series against Pakistan and Zimbabwe. With the World Cup right in the corner, Sri Lanka would be hoping for better performance in this series.

Unlike their opponents, Pakistan had a strong finish last year as they won the Tri-Series against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at home. They also made the Finals of the Asia Cup last term. Pakistan have won five of the last six T20I matches. As per our calculations, Pakistan are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka’ chances of winning - 41%

Pakistan’ chances of winning - 59%

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Prediction & Tips 2026

Kamil Mishara was brilliant in the Tri-Series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe as he scored 169 runs and was the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka in the series which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Saim Ayub has struggled for consistency in T20 format especially last year as he ended up with 581 runs with an average of 20.75 which clearly showcases his struggles. We believe Ayub will score low in the upcoming game.

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Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Dambulla during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Sri Lanka and Pakistan Player List

Team Form

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka have managed just two wins in the last eight T20I matches, in the last game they lost against Pakistan in the Finals.

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan had a strong finish to the last calendar year as they won five of the last six matches.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Head to Head

Pakistan have had an upper hand in this fixture against Sri Lanka 16-11. Both sides went head to head back in Nov 2025 and Pakistan won the series 2-1.

Head to Head:

Sri Lanka : 11

Pakistan: 16

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Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Top Batters

Pathum Nissanka to be Sri Lanka’ top batter

Pathum Nissanka has been flawless for Sri Lanka in the recent past. He has been consistent and with 626 runs in 2025 he was the leading run scorer last year for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sahibzada Farhan to be Pakistan’ top batter

Sahibzada Farhan had a phenomenal year last term as he was the standout batter for Pakistan. With 771 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Dushmantha Chameera to be Sri Lanka’ top bowler

Dushmantha Chameera has been the standout bowler for Sri lanka in the last calendar year. He bagged 22 wickets last year and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mohammad Nawaz to be Pakistan’ top bowler

Mohammad Nawaz was sensational in the last series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe as he was the leading wicket taker in the series. He has bagged 36 wickets in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.