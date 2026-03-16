New Zealand vs West Indies Match Prediction
NEW
92%
Chance of Winning
WI
8%
Test
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 189 runs, Tom Latham is the leading run scorer for New Zealand in this series.
- With 248 runs, Shai Hope is the leading run scorer for West Indies in this series.
New Zealand vs West Indies Chance of Winning
New Zealand have been unbeaten in the Test format in this calendar year and after a disappointing result in the opening game they bounced back in the second match and took a 1-0 lead in this series. New Zealand bowlers had an excellent game as they eventually won the game with nine wickets to spare.
West Indies have struggled to make an impact in the Test format as they have lost three of the last four matches and are winless in the last four games. West Indies managed to draw in the first game but they trail the series 1-0. As per our calculations, New Zealand are favourites in the upcoming game.
- New Zealand’ chances of winning - 92%
- West Indies’ chances of winning - 08%
New Zealand vs West Indies Prediction & Tips 2025
Devon Conway has struggled for consistency this year and his struggles continued in the opening game as he scored 0 and 37. Even though he scored a half century in the last game, we expect him to struggle in the upcoming game.
Justin Greaves had an outstanding game in the opening game as he scored 202* runs and secured a draw for his team. He scored 25 in the second innings and we expect him to do well in the upcoming game.
New Zealand vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Mount Maunganui during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.
New Zealand and West Indies Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Robinson Tim
batsman
Athanaze Alick
batsman
Conway Devon
wicket keeper
Jangoo Amir
wicket keeper
Ravindra Rachin
all rounder
Hope Shai
wicket keeper
Mitchell Daryl
all rounder
Rutherford Sherfane
batsman
Bracewell Michael
all rounder
Auguste Ackeem
batsman
Neesham James
all rounder
Powell Rovman
all rounder
Santner Mitchell
all rounder
Holder Jason
all rounder
Jamieson Kyle
bowler
Shepherd Romario
all rounder
Sodhi Ish
bowler
Forde Matthew
bowler
Duffy Jacob
bowler
Springer Shamar
all rounder
Smith Nathan
bowler
Hosein Akeal
bowler
Team Form
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand are unbeaten in the Test format in this calendar year. They won the last game against West Indies and lead the series 1-0.
West Indies Team Form
West Indies have struggled to make an impact in the Test format in this calendar year. They are winless in the last four games.
New Zealand vs West Indies Head to Head
New Zealand have had an upper hand in this fixture against West Indies 18-13. Both sides went head to head twice in this series and New Zealand lead the series 1-0.
Head to Head:
New Zealand: 18
West Indies: 13
New Zealand vs West Indies
Test
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, Mount Maunganui South
New Zealand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
West Indies
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
New Zealand vs West Indies Top Batters
Tom Latham to be New Zealand’ top batter
Tom Latham has been sensational in this series thus far. Even though he struggled in the last game we expect him to bounce back as he is the leading run scorer in this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shai Hope to be West Indies’ top batter
Shai Hope continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored 47 in the first innings. With 248 runs, he is the leading run scorer for West Indies which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
New Zealand vs West Indies Top Bowlers
Jacob Duffy to be New Zealand’ top bowler
Jacob Duffy has been the standout bowler for his side. He bagged a fifer in the first innings in the last game and with 14 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kemar Roach to be West Indies’ top bowler
Kemar Roach had a sensational start to the series and has been one of the most consistent bowlers for his side. He is also the leading wicket taker for West Indies which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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