Who will win? New Zealand West Indies Vote 0 votes Facts: With 189 runs, Tom Latham is the leading run scorer for New Zealand in this series.

With 248 runs, Shai Hope is the leading run scorer for West Indies in this series.

New Zealand vs West Indies Chance of Winning

New Zealand have been unbeaten in the Test format in this calendar year and after a disappointing result in the opening game they bounced back in the second match and took a 1-0 lead in this series. New Zealand bowlers had an excellent game as they eventually won the game with nine wickets to spare.

West Indies have struggled to make an impact in the Test format as they have lost three of the last four matches and are winless in the last four games. West Indies managed to draw in the first game but they trail the series 1-0. As per our calculations, New Zealand are favourites in the upcoming game.

New Zealand’ chances of winning - 92%

West Indies’ chances of winning - 08%

New Zealand vs West Indies Prediction & Tips 2025

Devon Conway has struggled for consistency this year and his struggles continued in the opening game as he scored 0 and 37. Even though he scored a half century in the last game, we expect him to struggle in the upcoming game.

Justin Greaves had an outstanding game in the opening game as he scored 202* runs and secured a draw for his team. He scored 25 in the second innings and we expect him to do well in the upcoming game.

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New Zealand vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Mount Maunganui during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Partly Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

Partly Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

New Zealand and West Indies Player List

Team Form

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand are unbeaten in the Test format in this calendar year. They won the last game against West Indies and lead the series 1-0.

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have struggled to make an impact in the Test format in this calendar year. They are winless in the last four games.

New Zealand vs West Indies Head to Head

New Zealand have had an upper hand in this fixture against West Indies 18-13. Both sides went head to head twice in this series and New Zealand lead the series 1-0.

Head to Head:

New Zealand: 18

West Indies: 13

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New Zealand vs West Indies Top Batters

Tom Latham to be New Zealand’ top batter

Tom Latham has been sensational in this series thus far. Even though he struggled in the last game we expect him to bounce back as he is the leading run scorer in this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shai Hope to be West Indies’ top batter

Shai Hope continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored 47 in the first innings. With 248 runs, he is the leading run scorer for West Indies which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

New Zealand vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Jacob Duffy to be New Zealand’ top bowler

Jacob Duffy has been the standout bowler for his side. He bagged a fifer in the first innings in the last game and with 14 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kemar Roach to be West Indies’ top bowler

Kemar Roach had a sensational start to the series and has been one of the most consistent bowlers for his side. He is also the leading wicket taker for West Indies which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.