Alick Athanaze News View all Want to know all about player Alick Athanaze, how he trains, what place cricket has in his life, and what motivates him to set new records. West Indies tour of Bangladesh | West Indies take unassailable lead in T20 series with 14-run win in second game West Indies beat Bangladesh by 14 runs in the second T20I in Chattogram on Wednesday. Alick Athanaze and Shai Hope scored half-centuries to guide the visitors to a competitive total, while Romario Shepherd’s all-round effort saw them take a 2-0 lead against the Tigers in the three-match duel. Alick Athanaze West Indies tour of Bangladesh | Twitter in awe as West Indies level series in dramatic fashion Alick Athanaze West Indies tour of Bangladesh | Twitter shocked as Najmul Shanto gifts Alick Athanaze first ODI wicket Alick Athanaze SNP vs ABF, Review | Patriots dominate Falcons in opening game of CPL 2025 Alick Athanaze CPL, Preview | St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to face Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in tournament opener

International career

Alick Athanaze is a cricketer from Dominica. He began playing for the West Indies in 2023. Here’s a year-by-year summary of his international career:

February 2023: Alick was chosen for the West Indies Test squad for the series against South Africa.

May 2023: He was included in the ODI squad for the series against the United Arab Emirates.

9 June 2023: Alick played his first ODI match. He scored 65 runs and tied the record for the fastest half-century on debut.

December 2023: He scored 66 runs from 65 balls in the first ODI against England. This helped the West Indies successfully chase a target of 326 runs and win the match by 4 wickets.

December 2023: Alick was picked for the Test squad for the West Indies' tour of Australia. In the first Test, he scored 13 runs in the first innings but got out for a duck in the second innings.

January 2024: He was named in the squad for the ODI series against Australia. In the first ODI, Alick scored 5 runs off 11 balls.

December 2024: He was included in the Test squad for the two-match series against Pakistan.

2025: Alick played 13 Test matches, scoring 627 runs at an average of 25. His last Test was in January 2025 against Pakistan, where he was out for 0 runs from 3 balls.

2025: He also played 13 ODIs, scoring 306 runs at an average of 24. In December 2024, he scored 7 runs off 8 balls against Bangladesh.

2024: Alick played 4 T20 matches, scoring 75 runs at an average of 25. His last T20 was in August 2024, where he scored 1 run off 3 balls.

As of 2025: Alick is ranked 67th in the ICC Test batting rankings with 462 points.

Leagues Participation

Alick Athanaze has played in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), where he represents the Barbados Royals.

Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

The Caribbean Premier League is a T20 cricket league where teams from the West Indies compete. Alick Athanaze joined the Barbados Royals in 2023.

Year Team Notes 2023 Barbados Royals Scored 76 runs from 48 balls to help the team win against the Jamaica Tallawahs. 2024 Barbados Royals Took a one-handed catch to dismiss Ryan John from the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Athanaze has been an important player for the Barbados Royals, excelling with both bat and fielding.

Domestic career

Alick Athanaze started his domestic career in January 2017 with his List A debut for the West Indies Under-19s in the 2016–17 Regional Super50. In November 2017, he was selected for the West Indies squad in the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He scored two centuries in the tournament and finished as the highest run-scorer with 418 runs.

In June 2018, he joined the Cricket West Indies B Team for the first Global T20 Canada tournament. A month later, Athanaze made his first-class debut for the Windward Islands in the 2018–19 Regional Four Day Competition. In 2022–23, he was the top run-scorer in the West Indies Championship, with 647 runs from 10 innings.

Records and achievements

Alick Athanaze has achieved several notable records throughout his career. Here are some of his key milestones:

2018: Was the leading run-scorer in the Under-19 World Cup with 418 runs.

2022-2023: Became the leading scorer in the West Indies, with 647 runs in 10 innings.

2023: Set the record for the fastest half-century on an ODI debut, scoring 65 runs off 45 balls against the UAE.

2023: Scored 66 runs off 65 balls in the first ODI against England.

Personal life

Alick Athanaze keeps his personal life mostly private.

Family

Alick’s family has always supported his cricket career. His father, a former cricketer, noticed his talent early and encouraged him to chase his dreams.

Finance

As of February 2025, Alick Athanaze’s net worth is around $0.5 million.

House

Alick was born and grew up in Dominica, a small island in the Caribbean.

Fans

Alick has a fan following of 13,000 people on Instagram.