Facts: Hobart Hurricanes Women are the only team yet to reach the final of the Women’s Big Bash League since its inception.

The last time the two sides met, Adelaide Strikers’ Tahlia McGrath returned with her best ever bowling figures in WBBL - 4/13, which helped the team defend a target of 141.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes Women have started the season with a mission - winning all 3 of their games in convincing fashion. They won the T20 Spring Challenge ahead of the 2025 Women’s Big Bash League and will be aiming to break their duck as they are one of only two teams yet to win the coveted trophy. Danni Wyatt-Hodge is the leading run scorer this season while Lizelle Lee features in 4th spot. With their bowlers playing as a unit, they look like a very formidable opponent.

The Adelaide Strikers haven’t looked like the team that won the 2022/23 and 2023/24 Women’s BBL, but more like the one that finished 7th in the table last season. The Melbourne Stars scored 184 against them, but rain saved them the blushes and they shared the points. They defeated the Melbourne Renegades thanks to a Laura Wolvaardt masterclass, but suffered a humiliating defeat to the Perth Scorchers in their most recent game. Tahlia McGrath has a mammoth task of regrouping the team after an underwhelming season so far and their challenge couldn’t get any tougher with the Hurricanes up next.

Hobart Hurricanes Women’ chances of winning - 61%

Adelaide Strikers Women’ chances of winning - 39%

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Prediction & Tips 2025

Only once in three games has the opening pair of Lizelle Lee and Danni Wyatt-Hodge failed to give the team a solid start. Even in that match, the Englishman scored 90 runs Lee departed early. In the other two matches, the duo batted at nearly 10 runs per over, scoring 95 and 109 runs for the opening wicket before Wyatt-Hodge got out. With the game being played in Hobart, we’re expecting them to put up another solid partnership and wouldn’t be surprised to see another fifty-plus stand.

Adelaide Strikers’ answer to the Hurricanes’ dangerous opening duo is South African Laura Wolvaardt. The opening batter has scored three fifties in 9 innings against the side from Hobart. She averages an astonishing 54.33 against them and is the only player standing between another Hurricanes win. In her most recent 6 T20s in all competitions for the Strikers, Wolvaardt averages over 71 and hence, we’re backing her to go big in the match.

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Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Toss Prediction

The Bellerive Oval played hosts to five games in the previous season. Four of the five matches ended with teams successfully defending their target. The only exception was when the game between the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers ended in a tie. With it being the first game of the season to be played in Hobart, we’re expecting the teams will have last season’s record in their minds and opt to field first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The game will be played under the clouds with a constant threat of rain throughout the match. It is likely to be a chilly evening in Hobart with a decent gust of wind also expected. The maximum temperature is expected to be 13C during the game and the minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Cloudy Showers Cold Breeze

Cloudy Showers Cold Breeze

Hobart Hurricanes Women and Adelaide Strikers Women Player List

The hosts are unlikely to make any changes to their winning combination and are not facing any injury concerns. The Strikers, meanwhile, might refresh their playing XI as the loss in the previous game exposed a few gaps in the team.

Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form

The reigning T20 Spring Challenge champions began the WBBL with three wins in a row. They are on an 8-match unbeaten run with their last loss coming in the opening game of the T20 Spring Challenge.

Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form

The Strikers have won only once in their previous 6 T20 matches. Their first match of the 2025 WBBL was abandoned after rain interrupted play. While they defeated the Renegades by 7 wickets, they were humbled by the Perth Scorchers in Melbourne.

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Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Batters

Lizelle Lee to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’s top batter

Hobart Hurricanes’ wicketkeeper-batter Lizelle Lee’s talent has been on full display in the previous two games. Lee scored back-to-back fifties after managing just 13 in the first game. The 33-year-old was the second-highest run scorer last season and has crept up to fourth spot with her performances in recent games.

Laura Wolvaardt to be Adelaide Strikers Women’s top batter

Adelaide Strikers’ South African opener Laura Wolvaardt has failed to perform in both away games so far while she excelled in the only game at home with an unbeaten 71. However, her record against the Hurricanes is exceptional, scoring 326 in 9 innings at an average of 54.33. The team needs their 26-year-old opener to be at her best if they are to get out of their rut.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Bowlers

Hayley Silver-Holmes to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’s top bowler

Medium pacer Hayley Silver-Holmes has been the Hurricanes’ best bowler so far in the tournament. While the batters have stolen the limelight, the 22-year-old has silently gone about her job, taking 5 wickets in three games. With the match scheduled to be played at home, we’re expecting Silver-Holmes to cause some trouble to the Strikers’ batters.

Tahlia McGrath to be Adelaide Strikers Women’s top bowler

While the team captain hasn’t been able to get going so far this season, we can’t get her performance in the same fixture last season out of our heads. The 30-year-old allrounder ended with figures of 4-0-13-4 last season as the Strikers won by 38 runs. While we’re not expecting her to better her best-ever WBBL return, we’re expecting her to be among the wickets in Hobart.