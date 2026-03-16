Facts: Adelaide Strikers Women have reached the final in four of the five seasons that they finished in the top 4 in the group stage.

The record for the most sixes hit in the history of the Women’s Big Bash League goes to Sophie Devine, who has hit 157 maximums in the Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers jerseys.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Chance of Winning

Losses in alternate games have condemned Perth Scorchers Women to fifth spot in the table. The 2021/22 champions have managed just two wins in five games so far with neither player standing out. Sophie Devine is their highest wicket-taker at just 5 runs while Laura Wolvaardt is their top scorer with 101 runs. They’ll need to as a unit if they are to return with any pride from Melbourne.

With two Women’s Big Bash League titles in the last three seasons, the Adelaide Strikers are the most successful team in recent history. The Strikers, however, have looked like a shadow of the side that lifted the two trophies as they find themselves in the seventh spot in the table so far. Pacer Darcie Brown is the only player that can hold her head high as she is placed joint third in the list of the top bowlers from the season.

Perth Scorchers Women’ chances of winning - 41%

Adelaide Strikers Women’ chances of winning - 59%

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Prediction & Tips 2025

The top scoring batter in this fixture - Katie Mack - is our pick to go big in the match. The 32-year-old opener has scored 406 runs in 11 innings at an average of over 50. With two fifties already under her belt, we wouldn’t be surprised to see her notch up her third half century against the Strikers.

Adelaide Strikers’ Darcie Brown is the only bowler from both teams to manage more than 5 wickets so far. The pacer is yet to return empty handed in any game and has taken an average of 2 wickets per match. We’re backing the 22-year-old to end up as the best bowler in the match.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Toss Prediction

The hosts suffered a 10-wicket loss in the only game played at the WACA so far this season. The previous edition, however, saw teams that batted first end up on the winning side in four of the five games. With that in mind, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to opt to bat first and set an imposing total.

Weather Report

There is a small chance of rain during the match hours when Perth Scorchers host Adelaide Strikers. The wind is expected to pick up pace in the later part of the day but the weather is forecast to be pleasant. It is likely to be a pleasant evening in Perth with the maximum temperature likely to be 22C with a variance of 4 degrees.

Partly Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

Partly Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

Perth Scorchers Women and Adelaide Strikers Women Player List

Neither team are in their best run of form and are still looking for their best combination. However, they don’t have any injury concerns and the coaches and captains should have a load of options to choose from.

Team Form

Perth Scorchers Women Team Form

They have lost three of the five games so far this season. The last time they managed two wins on the bounce was back in the group stage in the T20 Spring Challenge.

Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form

Adelaide Strikers come into the game on the back of two losses in a row. Their only win so far in the tournament came against the Melbourne Renegades while their first match was called off due to rain.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women T20 Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) Ground, null Perth Scorchers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now! Adelaide Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.08 Bet Now!

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Batters

Katie Mack to be Perth Scorchers Women’s top batter

With 210 runs in 9 games, Katie Mack is the highest run scorer for the Scorchers in recent matches. While her opening partner, Beth Mooney, has failed in all but one game so far this season, Mack has been more consistent. The 32-year-old comes into the game on the back of a 79-run knock against Sydney Thunder and we’re backing her to do well against the Strikers.

Laura Wolvaardt to be Adelaide Strikers Women’s top batter

The entire Adelaide Strikers’ batting unit has been quite hit and miss with the bat. Only Laura Wolvaardt has managed to cross the 100-run mark among her teammates and hence, we’re backing her to be the best batter from her team against the Scorchers. The South African is the only batter from the Strikers to have scored a fifty this season.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Bowlers

Lily Mills to be Perth Scorchers Women’s top bowler

The Scorchers have not had a stand-out bowler so far in the tournament. Sophie Devine leads their charts with 5 wickets while Lily Mills has 4 dismissals to her name. Mills, however, was the second-highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded T20 Spring Challenge with 9 wickets to her name. She could cause some trouble to the out-of-form Strikers’ batters.

Darcie Brown to be Adelaide Strikers Women’s top bowler

Darcie Brown has been Adelaide Strikers’ shining light in the ongoing tournament. The fearsome pacer from Kapunda in South Australia has taken 8 wickets in 4 games while bowling at an economy rate of just 6.20. The 22-year-old comes into the game after taking 4/16 against the Hurricanes in her previous game and we’re expecting her to do well once again.