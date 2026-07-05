Mosaddek Hossain Saikat

BPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Ross’ heroics going in vain as Tamim-Shehzad guide Barishal to victory over Dhaka

Durdanto Dhaka's distress deepened as they suffered their eighth successive defeat in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League. With a clinical batting and bowling performance, Fortune Barishal beat Durdanto Dhaka by 27 runs to gain an important two points and jumped to third spot in the points table.