ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh
Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh
ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh
ZIM
BAN
Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh
ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh
ZIM
BAN
Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh
ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh
ZIM
BAN
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mosaddek Hossain Saikat
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|43
|33
|44
|160
|142
|Innings
|6
|41
|26
|57
|132
|99
|Overs
|27.0
|188.2
|55.1
|461.5
|734.2
|222.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|2
|1
|73
|25
|1
|Runs
|87
|969
|398
|1561
|3483
|1594
|Wickets
|0
|17
|18
|29
|89
|58
|Avg
|0
|57
|22.11
|53.82
|39.13
|27.48
|SR
|0
|66.47
|18.38
|95.55
|49.5
|22.96
|Eco
|3.22
|5.14
|7.21
|3.38
|4.74
|7.18
|BB
|0
|3
|5
|7
|5
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|43
|33
|44
|160
|142
|Innings
|8
|35
|31
|70
|144
|123
|Not outs
|2
|10
|10
|8
|33
|36
|Runs
|173
|634
|389
|3319
|4358
|2010
|Balls Faced
|375
|766
|341
|5120
|5044
|1754
|Avg
|28.83
|25.36
|18.52
|53.53
|39.26
|23.1
|SR
|46.13
|82.76
|114.07
|64.82
|86.39
|114.59
|Fours
|13
|58
|26
|308
|337
|154
|Fifties
|1
|3
|0
|14
|31
|3
|Sixies
|4
|13
|11
|97
|115
|60
|Highest
|75
|52
|48
|282
|110
|60
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4
|0
ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh
ZIM
BAN
ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh
ZIM
BAN
ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh
ZIM
BAN
All the latest news about cricketer Mosaddek Hossain, presented here: training plans, incidents with him on the field of play, predictions for future matches and participation in tournaments.
Durdanto Dhaka's distress deepened as they suffered their eighth successive defeat in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League. With a clinical batting and bowling performance, Fortune Barishal beat Durdanto Dhaka by 27 runs to gain an important two points and jumped to third spot in the points table.