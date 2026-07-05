Mosaddek Hossain Saikat

Mosaddek Hossain Saikat

all rounder

Full name:Mosaddek Hossain Saikat
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2026 Teams

Bangladesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches4433344160142
Innings641265713299
Overs27.0188.255.1461.5734.2222.0
Balls------
Maidens22173251
Runs87969398156134831594
Wickets01718298958
Avg05722.1153.8239.1327.48
SR066.4718.3895.5549.522.96
Eco3.225.147.213.384.747.18
BB035755
4w000120
5w001011
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches4433344160142
Innings8353170144123
Not outs2101083336
Runs173634389331943582010
Balls Faced375766341512050441754
Avg28.8325.3618.5253.5339.2623.1
SR46.1382.76114.0764.8286.39114.59
Fours135826308337154
Fifties13014313
Sixies413119711560
Highest75524828211060
Hundreds0001140

Mosaddek Hossain Saikat Schedule & Results

Mosaddek Hossain News

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All the latest news about cricketer Mosaddek Hossain, presented here: training plans, incidents with him on the field of play, predictions for future matches and participation in tournaments.

BPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Ross’ heroics going in vain as Tamim-Shehzad guide Barishal to victory over Dhaka

BPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Ross’ heroics going in vain as Tamim-Shehzad guide Barishal to victory over Dhaka

Durdanto Dhaka's distress deepened as they suffered their eighth successive defeat in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League. With a clinical batting and bowling performance, Fortune Barishal beat Durdanto Dhaka by 27 runs to gain an important two points and jumped to third spot in the points table.

Mosaddek Hossain11:35 AM, 30 October, 2022

Twitter reacts to Mosaddek Hossain conceding a boundary due to comical early slide

Mosaddek Hossain10:35 PM, 22 November, 2019

Bangladesh's lack of concussion planning reminder for other teams to have one

Mosaddek Hossain03:44 PM, 10 November, 2019

Reports | Double injury blow for Bangladesh ahead of decider T20I against India

Mosaddek Hossain11:35 AM, 09 November, 2019

IND vs BAN | Tried to go for six sixes off Mosaddek Hossain, admits Rohit Sharma

Another Players

Hasan, Nayeem

Hasan, Nayeem

Razzak, Abdur

Razzak, Abdur

Hossain, Al-Amin

Hossain, Al-Amin

Haque Jr, Enamul

Haque Jr, Enamul

Islam, Sunzamul

Islam, Sunzamul

Das, Liton

Das, Liton

Hasan, Zakir

Hasan, Zakir

Domingo, Russell

Domingo, Russell

Chowdhury, Mirttunjoy

Chowdhury, Mirttunjoy

Naim, Mohammad

Naim, Mohammad