Indian Premier League
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
Indian Premier League
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur
RR
150
MI
123
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Indian Premier League
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
MI
222
RCB
240
bowler
|Full name:
|Lizaad Williams
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|1
|9
|76
|59
|63
|Innings
|2
|1
|9
|127
|58
|62
|Overs
|30.5
|8.0
|31.4
|1834.4
|433.5
|207.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|0
|0
|337
|27
|5
|Runs
|105
|62
|293
|6465
|2283
|1533
|Wickets
|3
|1
|13
|227
|77
|81
|Avg
|35
|62
|22.53
|28.48
|29.64
|18.92
|SR
|61.66
|48
|14.61
|48.49
|33.8
|15.38
|Eco
|3.4
|7.75
|9.25
|3.52
|5.26
|7.38
|BB
|3
|1
|3
|11
|4
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1
|2
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|1
|9
|76
|59
|63
|Innings
|3
|0
|4
|105
|29
|17
|Not outs
|0
|0
|3
|38
|14
|14
|Runs
|25
|0
|6
|990
|172
|72
|Balls Faced
|71
|0
|12
|2132
|274
|76
|Avg
|8.33
|0
|6
|14.77
|11.46
|24
|SR
|35.21
|0
|50
|46.43
|62.77
|94.73
|Fours
|4
|0
|0
|128
|10
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1
|2
|Highest
|13
|0
|2
|83
|20
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indian Premier League
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur
RR
150
MI
123
Indian Premier League
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
MI
222
RCB
240
If you are ready to get to know cricketer Lizaad Williams better, here is the latest news about him: training plans, past match results, personal records.
Cricket stumps may not be the same unadulterated wooden beasts they once were, but they are still awfully hard to be splintered on a whim. Well, apparently not for Lizaad Williams, who perfectly bisected the middle stump in Abu Dhabi on Friday in a three-wicket over, enroute to a thrilling four-fer.
Lizaad Buyron Williams was born on 1 October 1993 and is a South African cricketer who plays for Northerns. He began his international career with South Africa in April 2021.
Lizaad Williams has played in two major cricket leagues: the Mzansi Super League T20 in South Africa and the Indian Premier League (IPL). These leagues have helped him gain experience and show his skills on a larger stage.
Lizaad Williams played in the Mzansi Super League T20. He was part of the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants for the first edition in 2018. In 2019, he joined the Jozi Stars team for the second season.
|
Year
|
Team
|
Notes
|
2018
|
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants
|
Played in the first season of the tournament
|
2019
|
Jozi Stars
|
Played in the second season
In 2024, Lizaad Williams joined the Indian Premier League (IPL). He replaced Harry Brook at Delhi Capitals for the rest of the season. This was his first year in the IPL. By the end of the season, he had taken 15 wickets in 9 matches with an average of 16.53. His best performance was 4/26. In November 2024, Mumbai Indians bought him for 75 lakh rupees for the 2025 season.
|
Year
|
Team
|
Notes
|
2024
|
Delhi Capitals
|
Replaced Harry Brook for the 2024 IPL season
|
2024
|
Mumbai Indians
|
Bought for 75 lakh rupees for the 2025 season
Lizaad Williams started his domestic career with a rookie contract for the 2012–13 season after performing well in List A cricket for Boland. In June 2018, he joined the Cape Cobras squad for the 2018–19 season. In April 2021, he was named in the Northerns squad for the 2021–22 season in South Africa.
Lizaad Williams has participated in a few other leagues. In August 2017, he was named in the Stellenbosch Monarchs' squad for the first season of the T20 Global League. However, the tournament was delayed and eventually cancelled. In September 2018, he joined Boland’s squad for the Africa T20 Cup. He was also part of Boland's squad for the 2019–20 CSA Provincial T20 Cup.
Lizaad Williams is currently a player for the Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 Championship. During the 2024 season, he led the team in wickets, taking 15 wickets in nine matches.
Lizaad Williams has earned several awards in his career. In 2021, he won four awards at the Titans' 2020-2021 Awards Ceremony: Newcomer of the Year, Players' Player of the Year, Most Valuable Player, and Player of the Year.
In 2023, Williams played in the ICC Cricket World Cup, replacing Henri Nortier for the tournament.
In the 2024 IPL season, he made his debut, playing two matches and taking one wicket for Delhi Capitals.
Lizaad is married to Adri Williams. They got married on May 15, 2021. They have two daughters: Kay-Winter Peters (born February 17, 2010) and Madison (born in 2023).
Lizaad’s mother, Lisette Williams, was born on September 15, 1968, and passed away on October 10, 2019.
He had an older brother who died in 2018 due to a gang attack. Lizaad also has a younger brother, but his name is not known.
Lizaad Williams has an estimated net worth of $1 million.
In the early part of his career, Lizaad struggled with inconsistent performances and faced tough competition for a place in the national team.
Lizaad has around 9,000 followers on Instagram.