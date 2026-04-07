Lizaad Williams News View all If you are ready to get to know cricketer Lizaad Williams better, here is the latest news about him: training plans, past match results, personal records. IRE vs SA | Twitter stunned as Lizaad nonchalantly snaps middle stump in half Cricket stumps may not be the same unadulterated wooden beasts they once were, but they are still awfully hard to be splintered on a whim. Well, apparently not for Lizaad Williams, who perfectly bisected the middle stump in Abu Dhabi on Friday in a three-wicket over, enroute to a thrilling four-fer. Lizaad Williams ‌SA20 | Twitter in praise after top-order muscles Super Kings into the playoffs in high-scoring humdinger Lizaad Williams SA vs IND | Twitter reacts to Lizaad Williams forcing Markram into DRS with the intention of wasting it

International career

Lizaad Buyron Williams was born on 1 October 1993 and is a South African cricketer who plays for Northerns. He began his international career with South Africa in April 2021.

March 2021: Lizaad was selected for South Africa's limited-overs squads for their series against Pakistan.

10 April 2021: He made his T20I debut for South Africa against Pakistan.

May 2021: Lizaad joined South Africa's Test squad for the series against the West Indies.

May 2021: He was also named in the ODI squad for the series against Ireland.

16 July 2021: Lizaad debuted in ODIs against Ireland. He took a wicket with his first delivery.

September 2021: He was one of the three reserve players in South Africa's squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

March 2022: Lizaad joined South Africa's Test squad for the series against Bangladesh. He made his Test debut on 31 March 2022 and took his first Test wicket in the match.

2023: He was included in South Africa's squad for the 50-over World Cup in India.

2024: Lizaad continued to play for the national team, taking part in two Test matches, four ODIs, and 11 T20Is.

October 2024: He announced his commitment to playing for South Africa until he feels tired. He shared that he took seven wickets in two matches during the series against Ireland (4/32 and 3/36).

Leagues Participation

Lizaad Williams has played in two major cricket leagues: the Mzansi Super League T20 in South Africa and the Indian Premier League (IPL). These leagues have helped him gain experience and show his skills on a larger stage.

Mzansi Super League T20

Lizaad Williams played in the Mzansi Super League T20. He was part of the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants for the first edition in 2018. In 2019, he joined the Jozi Stars team for the second season.

Year Team Notes 2018 Nelson Mandela Bay Giants Played in the first season of the tournament 2019 Jozi Stars Played in the second season

Indian Premier League

In 2024, Lizaad Williams joined the Indian Premier League (IPL). He replaced Harry Brook at Delhi Capitals for the rest of the season. This was his first year in the IPL. By the end of the season, he had taken 15 wickets in 9 matches with an average of 16.53. His best performance was 4/26. In November 2024, Mumbai Indians bought him for 75 lakh rupees for the 2025 season.

Year Team Notes 2024 Delhi Capitals Replaced Harry Brook for the 2024 IPL season 2024 Mumbai Indians Bought for 75 lakh rupees for the 2025 season

Domestic career

Lizaad Williams started his domestic career with a rookie contract for the 2012–13 season after performing well in List A cricket for Boland. In June 2018, he joined the Cape Cobras squad for the 2018–19 season. In April 2021, he was named in the Northerns squad for the 2021–22 season in South Africa.

Other Leagues

Lizaad Williams has participated in a few other leagues. In August 2017, he was named in the Stellenbosch Monarchs' squad for the first season of the T20 Global League. However, the tournament was delayed and eventually cancelled. In September 2018, he joined Boland’s squad for the Africa T20 Cup. He was also part of Boland's squad for the 2019–20 CSA Provincial T20 Cup.

Lizaad Williams is currently a player for the Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 Championship. During the 2024 season, he led the team in wickets, taking 15 wickets in nine matches.

Records and achievements

Lizaad Williams has earned several awards in his career. In 2021, he won four awards at the Titans' 2020-2021 Awards Ceremony: Newcomer of the Year, Players' Player of the Year, Most Valuable Player, and Player of the Year.

In 2023, Williams played in the ICC Cricket World Cup, replacing Henri Nortier for the tournament.

In the 2024 IPL season, he made his debut, playing two matches and taking one wicket for Delhi Capitals.

Personal life

Lizaad is married to Adri Williams. They got married on May 15, 2021. They have two daughters: Kay-Winter Peters (born February 17, 2010) and Madison (born in 2023).

Lizaad’s mother, Lisette Williams, was born on September 15, 1968, and passed away on October 10, 2019.

He had an older brother who died in 2018 due to a gang attack. Lizaad also has a younger brother, but his name is not known.

Finance

Lizaad Williams has an estimated net worth of $1 million.

Scandals

In the early part of his career, Lizaad struggled with inconsistent performances and faced tough competition for a place in the national team.

Fans

Lizaad has around 9,000 followers on Instagram.