Match details Madhya Pradesh vs Goa First class Ranji Trophy 24.01.2027

First class

MAP
MAP
GOA
GOA

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 24, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
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Madhya Pradesh Squad

PlayersAgarwal Anubhav Santosh, Dubey Yash, Gawli Harsh Prakas, Jain Saransh, Kartikeya Kumar, Kewat Roshan, Khan Avesh, Khan Mohd Arshad, Kiran Ravi, Kumar Shivang, Mahajan Atharv, Mantri Himanshu, Pandey Aryan Anand, Patidar Rajat, Purohit Saksham, Rathore Chanchal, Sen Kuldeep, Sharma Akshay, Sharma Shubham, Shinde Himanshu
Benchno information yet

Goa Squad

PlayersAlemao Felix Bernado, Bhujbal Shivendra, Gaonkar Deepraj Devdas, Harikant Rajashekhar Surendra, Kasvankar Yash, Kauthankar Snehal Suhas, Khutkar Manthan, Koushik V, Naik Ruthvik, Pandrekar Amulaya Govind, Prabhudessai Suyash, Redkar Mohit Sandeep, Tari Shubham, Tejrana Abhinav, Wagha Misal Darshan, Yadav Lalit
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Venue Guide

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