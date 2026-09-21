Match details Northern Cape vs Tuskers List a List-A Shield South Africa 20.12.2026

List a

NOC
NOC
TUS
TUS

Match Info

Match:List-A CSA One Day Cup Division 2 26/27
Date:Sunday, September 13, 2026 - Saturday, April 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, December 20, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northern Cape Squad

PlayersBritz Christopher, Kagisho Mohale, Kemm Ernest Hercules, Klijnhans Christoffel, Landsberg Juan, Mahlangu Victor, Motswiri Emmanuel, Ntuli Tshepo, Oakes Jason, Qwabe Zakhele, Terblanche Romano, Thomson Grant, van Dyk Johan, Van Rensburg Benjamin, Viljoen Hanu, Walters Basheeru
Benchno information yet

Tuskers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

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