Squads Northern Cape vs Tuskers List a List-A Shield South Africa 20.12.2026

List a

NOC
NOC
TUS
TUS

Playing

NOC
NOC
TUS
TUS
First TeamSecond Team
Kagisho Mohale

all rounder

Klijnhans Christoffel

no information yet

Oakes Jason

wicket keeper

Thomson Grant

all rounder

Viljoen Hanu

wicket keeper

Bench

NOC
NOC
TUS
TUS

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet