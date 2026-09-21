Squads Northern Cape vs Tuskers List a List-A Shield South Africa 20.12.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Britz Christopher
all rounder
Kagisho Mohale
all rounder
Kemm Ernest Hercules
all rounder
Klijnhans Christoffel
no information yet
Landsberg Juan
bowler
Mahlangu Victor
batsman
Motswiri Emmanuel
all rounder
Ntuli Tshepo
bowler
Oakes Jason
wicket keeper
Qwabe Zakhele
bowler
Terblanche Romano
all rounder
Thomson Grant
all rounder
van Dyk Johan
bowler
Van Rensburg Benjamin
bowler
Viljoen Hanu
wicket keeper
Walters Basheeru
bowler
Match has not started yet