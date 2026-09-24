Squads Victoria vs South Australian Scorpions List a National Cricket League, Women 29.09.2026

List a

Melbourne

VIC
VIC
SOU
SOU

Playing

VIC
VIC
SOU
SOU
First TeamSecond Team
Aery Ira

no information yet

Armitage Hollie

all rounder

Dulvin Samara

no information yet

Faltum Nicole

wicket keeper

De Broughe Emma

all rounder

Garth Kim

all rounder

Filsell Emmerson

all rounder

Gill Hasrat

all rounder

Hayward Ella

all rounder

Larosa Eleanor

all rounder

McGrath Tahlia

all rounder

McKenna Rhys

all rounder

Penna Madeline

all rounder

Noble Indigo

no information yet

Perrin Mia

no information yet

Wilson Ella

all rounder

Samuel Zoe

no information yet

Worthley Elizabeth

no information yet

Bench

VIC
VIC
SOU
SOU

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet