Squads Victoria vs South Australian Scorpions List a National Cricket League, Women 01.10.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Aery Ira
no information yet
Armitage Hollie
all rounder
Day Sophie
bowler
Barsby Jemma
bowler
Dulvin Samara
no information yet
Brown Darcie
bowler
Faltum Nicole
wicket keeper
Clark Maggie
bowler
Flintoff Tess
bowler
De Broughe Emma
all rounder
Garth Kim
all rounder
Filsell Emmerson
all rounder
Gill Hasrat
all rounder
Johnston Ellie
batsman
Hayward Ella
all rounder
Larosa Eleanor
all rounder
Henry Olivia
batsman
Malgioglio Isabella
all rounder
Illingworth Milly
all rounder
McGrath Tahlia
all rounder
Lanning Meg
batsman
Neale Courtney
bowler
McKenna Rhys
all rounder
Patterson Bridget
batsman
Molineux Sophie
bowler
Penna Madeline
all rounder
Moloney Sasha
bowler
Peterson Kate
bowler
Noble Indigo
no information yet
Schutt Megan
bowler
Perrin Mia
no information yet
Webb Courtney
batsman
Prestwidge Georgia
bowler
Wellington Amanda
bowler
Reid Sophie
batsman
Wilson Ella
all rounder
Samuel Zoe
no information yet
Worthley Elizabeth
no information yet
Strano Molly
bowler
Sutherland Annabel
all rounder
Vlaeminck Tayla
bowler
Wareham Georgia
bowler
Match has not started yet