Match details Leicestershire Foxes vs Sussex Sharks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 12.04.2026

List a

LEI
LEI

107

SUS
SUS

152

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:Sussex Sharks won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, April 12, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Leicestershire Foxes Squad

PlayersBrooker Rebecca, Brown Hayley, Thatcher Emma, Chissell Caitlin, Western Lucy, Shaikh Nayma, Singh Indira, Ketan Anjali, Phillips Ellie, Thanawala Prisha, Weston Lucy
BenchAbraham Molly, Bennett Sophie, Colquhoun Aimee, Crofts Laura, Davies Flora, Herathge April Ayesha, Hughes Scarlett, Roff D'nical Lell, Solomon Bethan, Sweet Francesca, Watson Ellen, Whitfield Holly

Sussex Sharks Squad

PlayersCollis Izzy, Wilkinson Phoebe, Harman Nancy, Green Chiara Marisa, Johnson Bella, Tulloch Poppy, Lee Ava Georgina, Gentry Indigo, Pedley Georgie, Buckle Anna, Lewis Anna
BenchAdams Mollie, Curling Lottie, Doherty Kali-Ann, Harvey Beth, Mullins Faye, O'Neill Eve, Patil Shristi, Stanley Talitha

Venue Guide

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