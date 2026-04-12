Squads Leicestershire Foxes vs Sussex Sharks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 12.04.2026

List a

LEI
LEI

107

SUS
SUS

152

Playing

LEI
LEI
SUS
SUS
First TeamSecond Team
Wilkinson Phoebe

all rounder

Chissell Caitlin

no information yet

Western Lucy

no information yet

Johnson Bella

no information yet

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet

Singh Indira

no information yet

Lee Ava Georgina

all rounder

Ketan Anjali

no information yet

Gentry Indigo

no information yet

Phillips Ellie

no information yet

Pedley Georgie

no information yet

Thanawala Prisha

no information yet

Buckle Anna

no information yet

Lewis Anna

no information yet

Bench

LEI
LEI
SUS
SUS
First TeamSecond Team
Abraham Molly

no information yet

Adams Mollie

wicket keeper

Bennett Sophie

all rounder

Curling Lottie

no information yet

Doherty Kali-Ann

no information yet

Harvey Beth

no information yet

Davies Flora

all rounder

Mullins Faye

no information yet

O'Neill Eve

no information yet

Hughes Scarlett

wicket keeper

Patil Shristi

no information yet

Stanley Talitha

no information yet

Solomon Bethan

all rounder

Sweet Francesca

no information yet

Whitfield Holly

all rounder