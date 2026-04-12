Squads Leicestershire Foxes vs Sussex Sharks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 12.04.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Brooker Rebecca
batsman
Collis Izzy
batsman
Brown Hayley
batsman
Wilkinson Phoebe
all rounder
Thatcher Emma
bowler
Harman Nancy
bowler
Chissell Caitlin
no information yet
Green Chiara Marisa
all rounder
Western Lucy
no information yet
Johnson Bella
no information yet
Shaikh Nayma
bowler
Tulloch Poppy
no information yet
Singh Indira
no information yet
Lee Ava Georgina
all rounder
Ketan Anjali
no information yet
Gentry Indigo
no information yet
Phillips Ellie
no information yet
Pedley Georgie
no information yet
Thanawala Prisha
no information yet
Buckle Anna
no information yet
Weston Lucy
batsman
Lewis Anna
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Abraham Molly
no information yet
Adams Mollie
wicket keeper
Bennett Sophie
all rounder
Curling Lottie
no information yet
Colquhoun Aimee
bowler
Doherty Kali-Ann
no information yet
Crofts Laura
bowler
Harvey Beth
no information yet
Davies Flora
all rounder
Mullins Faye
no information yet
Herathge April Ayesha
all rounder
O'Neill Eve
no information yet
Hughes Scarlett
wicket keeper
Patil Shristi
no information yet
Roff D'nical Lell
bowler
Stanley Talitha
no information yet
Solomon Bethan
all rounder
Sweet Francesca
no information yet
Watson Ellen
batsman
Whitfield Holly
all rounder