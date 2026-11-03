Match details Andhra vs Bihar List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 19.12.2026

List a

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AND
BIH
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Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, December 19, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
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Andhra Squad

PlayersBharat Srikar, Bhui Ricky, Dhanush Marathala, Hebbar Ashwin, Kumar Bodhala Vinay, Kumar Saurabh, Prasad SDNV, Raju Kalidindi Siva Narasimha, Raju Satyanarayana, Ram Jagarlapudi Saketh, Rasheed Shaik, Reddy Maramreddy Hemanth, Reddy Nithish, Sandeep Kumar Chennuboina Sai, Sandeep Y, Stephen Cheepurapalli, Sudharsian Kodavandla, Varma Bhupathiraju Munish, Vijay Tripurana
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Bihar Squad

PlayersKanaujia Badal Manoj, Kashyap Suraj Kumar, Khan Hashim Shabir, Khan Shabbir Bashir, Kumar Singh Honey Hansnath, Loharuka Ayush, Mahrour Mangal, Raj Akash Bibhuti, Raj Prithvi, Rajnish Kumar, Saurabh Bipin, Singh Himanshu, Singh Piyush, Suryavanshi Vaibhav, Tiwari Himanshu
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