Match details Assam vs Odisha List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 16.12.2026

List a

ASM
ASM
ODI
ODI

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, December 16, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Assam Squad

PlayersChoudhury Avinav, Das Denish Paramananda, Deka Nihar, Dihingia Saurav, Ghadigaonkar Sumit, Hussain Mukhtar, Kuraishi Abdul Ajij, Lahakar Bhargab Pratim, Malakar Ayushman, Pegu Ruhinandan, Purkayastha Swarupam, Roy Sibsankar, Saikia Pradyuman, Sengupta Akash, Singh Rahul
Benchno information yet

Odisha Squad

PlayersBiswal Badal, Majhi Dinesh, Mishra Shantanu, Mohanty Rajesh, Munde Om T, Parida Anil, Pattnaik Sandeep Pradeep, Poddar Govinda, Pradhan Debabrata Babrubahan, Ranjan Lenka Sowmya, Samal Swastik, Samantray Biplab Bipin, Sarbeswar Mohanty Dina Krushna, Singh Prayash Kumar, Sourav Baral Sambit Kumar, Swain Aasirwad, Tufayl Ahmad Sayed
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Match has not started yet