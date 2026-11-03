Match details Bengal vs Odisha List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 19.12.2026

List a

BEN
BEN
ODI
ODI

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, December 19, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Bengal Squad

PlayersAhmed Shahbaz, Bhati Vishal, Deep Akash, Easwaran Abhimanyu, Gani Aamir, Gharami Sudip Kumar, Ghosh Sayan, Gupta Sumanta Anil, Kumar Mukesh, Kumar Ravi, Lal Karan, Majumdar Anustup, Mishra Ankit, Nag Sumit, Shami Mohammed
Benchno information yet

Odisha Squad

PlayersBiswal Badal, Majhi Dinesh, Mishra Shantanu, Mohanty Rajesh, Munde Om T, Parida Anil, Pattnaik Sandeep Pradeep, Poddar Govinda, Pradhan Debabrata Babrubahan, Ranjan Lenka Sowmya, Samal Swastik, Samantray Biplab Bipin, Sarbeswar Mohanty Dina Krushna, Singh Prayash Kumar, Sourav Baral Sambit Kumar, Swain Aasirwad, Tufayl Ahmad Sayed
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet