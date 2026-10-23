Match details New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Odi ODI Series New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 21.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|ODI Series New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2027
|Date:
|Friday, January 15, 2027 - Friday, January 22, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, January 21, 2027 10:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
New Zealand Squad
|Players
|Bracewell Michael, Chapman Mark, Duffy Jacob, Hay Mitchell James, Henry Matt, Latham Tom, Mitchell Daryl, O'Rourke William, Phillips Glenn, Ravindra Rachin, Santner Mitchell, Smith Nathan, Young Will
|Bench
|no information yet
Sri Lanka Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet