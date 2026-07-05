Kongala Liyanage Janith Vimukthi
batsman
|Full name:
|Kongala Liyanage Janith Vimukthi
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|59
|70
|51
|Innings
|0
|72
|48
|34
|Overs
|0
|588.5
|197.3
|86.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|95
|10
|1
|Runs
|0
|2036
|1035
|660
|Wickets
|0
|50
|34
|31
|Avg
|0
|40.72
|30.44
|21.29
|SR
|0
|70.66
|34.85
|16.77
|Eco
|0
|3.45
|5.24
|7.61
|BB
|0
|5
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|59
|70
|51
|Innings
|3
|92
|63
|48
|Not outs
|0
|10
|12
|7
|Runs
|28
|2899
|1942
|844
|Balls Faced
|45
|5684
|2476
|791
|Avg
|9.33
|35.35
|38.07
|20.58
|SR
|62.22
|51
|78.43
|106.7
|Fours
|0
|247
|108
|56
|Fifties
|0
|18
|12
|3
|Sixies
|0
|66
|59
|26
|Highest
|11
|140
|102
|56
|Hundreds
|0
|6
|2
|0