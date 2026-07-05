Kongala Liyanage Janith Vimukthi

Kongala Liyanage Janith Vimukthi

batsman

Full name:Kongala Liyanage Janith Vimukthi
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Sri Lanka

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches3597051
Innings0724834
Overs0588.5197.386.4
Balls----
Maidens095101
Runs020361035660
Wickets0503431
Avg040.7230.4421.29
SR070.6634.8516.77
Eco03.455.247.61
BB0533
4w0100
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches3597051
Innings3926348
Not outs010127
Runs2828991942844
Balls Faced4556842476791
Avg9.3335.3538.0720.58
SR62.225178.43106.7
Fours024710856
Fifties018123
Sixies0665926
Highest1114010256
Hundreds0620

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