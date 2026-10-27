Match details United Tigers vs Royal Champs T10 Abu Dhabi T10 09.11.2026

T10

BAN
BAN
ROY
ROY

Match Info

Match:Abu Dhabi T10 2026
Date:Saturday, November 07, 2026 - Friday, November 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, November 09, 2026 04:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

United Tigers Squad

PlayersAbell Tom, Ahmed Iftikhar, Al Hasan Shakib, Ali Haider, Ali Umair, Alikhil Ikram, Ball Jake, Chowdhury Mirttunjoy, Clarke Joe, Cox Jordan, Cutting Ben, Fernando Avishka, Gabriel Shannon, Gregory Lewis, Hasan Sohan Nurul, Holden Max, Howell Benny, Ingram Colin, Kaleem Yasir, Lewis Evin, Lintott Jacob, Little Joshua, Lynn Chris, Miller David, Munro Colin, Mustafa Rohan, Naib Gulbadin, Nissanka Pathum, Pathirana Matheesha, Shanaka Dasun, Sreesanth Shanthakumaran, Suri Chirag, Zazai Hazrat
Benchno information yet

Royal Champs Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet