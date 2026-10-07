Match details Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades T20 Big Bash League 04.01.2027

T20

Melbourne

MST
MST
MRE
MRE

Match Info

Match:Big Bash League 26/27
Date:Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, January 04, 2027 07:05 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, Australia
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Melbourne Stars Squad

PlayersBoland Scott, Cartwright Hilton, Clarke Joe, Curran Tom, Hatcher Liam, Maxwell Glenn, McKenzie Hamish, Rauf Haris, Rogers Thomas, Siddle Peter, Steketee Mark, Stoinis Marcus, Swepson Mitch
Benchno information yet

Melbourne Renegades Squad

PlayersArcher Michael, Behrendorff Jason, Brown Josh, Dixon Harry, Doggett Brendan, Fraser-McGurk Jake, Jewell Caleb Paul, Khan Hassan, Lyon Nathan, O'Neill Fergus, Rizwan Mohammad, Rogers Tom, Seifert Tim, Spoors Matthew, Sutherland Will, Zampa Adam
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumMelbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)
CityMelbourne
Capacity100024
EndsMembers End
Hosts toGreat Southern Stand End

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