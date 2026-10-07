Match details Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat T20 Big Bash League 04.01.2027

T20

Perth

PSC
PSC
BRH
BRH

Match Info

Match:Big Bash League 26/27
Date:Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, January 04, 2027 10:15 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Optus Stadium, Perth, Australia
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Perth Scorchers Squad

PlayersAgar Ashton, Allen Finn, Beardman Mahli, Connolly Cooper, Evans Laurie, Fanning Sam, Hardie Aaron, Inglis Josh, Jackson Bryce, Kelly Matthew, Marsh Mitchell, Morris Lance, Paris Joel, Payne David, Richardson Jhye, Turner Ashton
Benchno information yet

Brisbane Heat Squad

PlayersAfridi Shaheen, Alsop Tom, Bartlett Xavier, Bryant Max, Dooley Patrick, Haskett Liam, Hearne Lachlan, Johnson Spencer, Khawaja Usman, Kuhnemann Matthew, McSweeney Nathan, Munro Colin, Neser Michael, Peirson Jimmy, Renshaw Matthew, Vidler Callum, Weibgen Hugh, Wildermuth Jack
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumOptus Stadium
CityPerth
Capacity60000
EndsLanger Stand End
Hosts toMember's End

Match has not started yet