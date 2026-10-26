Match details Lions vs Eastern Storm T20 T20 South Africa Cup 28.10.2026

T20

LIO
LIO
EAS
EAS

Match Info

Match:CSA T20 Challenge 2026
Date:Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Sunday, November 15, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, October 28, 2026 04:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lions Squad

PlayersAbrahams Cole, Dawood Junaid, Esterhuizen Connor, Fortuin Bjorn, Hamza Zubayr, Hermann Ronan, Magala Sisanda, Makwetu Wandile, Moreki Tshepo, Mulder Wiaan, Peter Nqabayomzi, Potgieter Delano, Rabada Kagiso, Rickelton Ryan, Siboto Malusi, Sipamla Lutho, van Biljon Marco, van Buuren Mitchell, Van der Dussen Rassie, Yusuf Codi Ethan
Benchno information yet

Eastern Storm Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet