Rassie Van Der Dussen News View all If you are interested in cricketer Rassie Van Der Dussen, you can find all the latest information about him here: how often he participates in cricket tournaments, predictions for future matches, and what records he plans to set. South African Star Shocks Cricket World with Sudden Retirement! Cricket fans have witnessed the first retirement of 2026, as a South African player announced his retirement from international cricket. And this is none other than Rassie van der Dussen, who represented the team for several years. Fans won't see him in the Proteas jersey anymore. Rassie Van Der Dussen Watch, CPL | Shamar Joseph stuns Rassie van der Dussen with an inswinging beauty Rassie Van Der Dussen BR vs SNP, Review | Jason Holder’s heroics keep Patriots' qualification chances alive in CPL 2025 Rassie Van Der Dussen SA vs NZ Tri-series final | Twitter stunned after Rassie van der Dussen takes a stunner to dismiss Tim Seifert Rassie Van Der Dussen South Africa vs New Zealand, final Preview | South Africa seek redemption in Zimbabwe T20I tri-series final

International career

Rassie van der Dussen has played a key role for South Africa in cricket. His journey has been full of significant moments across different formats.

2018: Van der Dussen joined South Africa's T20I team in the series against Zimbabwe. He made his T20I debut on 9 October 2018. In January 2019, he was named in the ODI squad for South Africa's series against Pakistan. He debuted in ODIs on 19 January 2019, where he scored 93 runs, just 7 runs away from a century. He scored 80 runs in the next match and finished the series with 241 runs at an average of 120.5.

2019: He continued his good form in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. He scored 112 runs across four matches, including one fifty, with an average of 56. Van der Dussen was then selected for the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Later in the year, he made his Test debut against England on 26 December 2019.

2020: Van der Dussen earned a national contract from Cricket South Africa in March for the 2020-21 season, securing his place in the team.

2021: In April 2021, he scored his first ODI century against Pakistan, reaching 123 not out. At 32 years old, he became the oldest South African cricketer to score a first-century in ODIs. In September, he was named in the squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup and scored his highest T20I score of 94 against England.

2023: Van der Dussen was included in South Africa’s squad for the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India. He scored 108 runs in the first match against Sri Lanka.

2025: In February 2025, he was named in South Africa’s squad for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Leagues Participation

Rassie van der Dussen has played in several T20 leagues across the world.

Pakistan Super League

Van der Dussen was picked by Islamabad United in December 2019 for the 2020 Pakistan Super League. Later, in 2024, he joined the Lahore Qalandars. He played 6 matches in the tournament, with a highest score of 49 runs. He finished with 148 runs, averaging 24.6 runs per game.

Year Team Notes 2029 Islamabad United Was picked by a team 2024 Lahore Qalandars Played 6 matches, scored 148 runs, highest score 49

Mzansi Super League

Van der Dussen played for Jozi Stars in the first Mzansi Super League in 2018. He was selected again for the 2019 tournament, where he played 19 matches and scored 599 runs.

Year Team Notes 2018 Jozi Stars Played in the first edition 2019 Jozi Stars Played 19 matches, scored 599 runs

Indian Premier League

Van der Dussen was bought by Rajasthan Royals in February 2022 during the IPL auction. By February 2025, he had played 3 matches and scored 22 runs.

Year Team Notes 2022 Rajasthan Royals Played 3 matches, scored 22 runs

Domestic career

Rassie van der Dussen has had a solid domestic career in South Africa. In 2017, he was part of the Cape Town Knight Riders for the T20 Global League, but the tournament was postponed and later cancelled. He was the top run-scorer in the 2017–18 Sunfoil Series, scoring 959 runs in ten matches. In the 2018–19 CSA T20 Challenge, he tied for the most runs with 348 runs in ten matches. In 2021, van der Dussen was named to Gauteng's squad for the 2021–22 cricket season.

Other Leagues

Rassie van der Dussen has played in several global leagues. In June 2018, he was selected for the Vancouver Knights in the first Global T20 Canada tournament. He was the top scorer for the team, with 255 runs in eight matches. That same year, he was also included in the Highveld Lions squad for the 2018–19 season. Van der Dussen played again for Vancouver Knights in the 2019 Global T20 Canada tournament.

Records and achievements

Rassie van der Dussen has achieved several important records in his cricket career.

In January 2022, he was named in the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year for his performances in 2021.

He scored 134 runs against England in 2022, which is his highest score in an ODI. In the 2023 ICC Men's ODI World Cup, he scored 1,133 runs against New Zealand.

He also scored an unbeaten 129 runs against India in 2022.

In his Test career, his highest score is 98 runs, achieved against England in 2020.

He scored 94 runs in the T20I World Cup match against England in 2021.

Personal life

Rassie’s father, Niko Snr., was a rugby fan but never played professionally. His maternal grandfather was also a rugby fan. Rassie has not shared his mother’s name publicly and prefers not to post photos of his parents on social media. In 2018, Rassie married Lara van der Dussen after six years of dating.

Finance

As of 2025, Rassie van der Dussen’s net worth is estimated at $1 million.

Cars and House

Rassie owns several cars, including a Renault Duster, Mazda 2, Kia Seltos, Kia Sportage, and Kia Sorento 2.2 AWD. These cars range in price from ₹10 lakh to ₹49.8 lakh. He lives in a luxury home in Pretoria, Transvaal province, which he bought in 2023.

Scandals

In the 2023 ODI World Cup, a controversial moment took place during a match between Pakistan and South Africa. Van der Dussen was dismissed after a ball hit his leg, and he used the Decision Review System (DRS). The first replay showed that the ball would have missed the stumps. However, after a second replay, it was clear the ball would have hit. The decision was changed, and van der Dussen was out, leaving the field after scoring 21 runs.

Fans

Rassie van der Dussen has been a fan of the Rajasthan Royals since the early years of the IPL. In 2022, he confirmed his support after signing with the team. He has around 134k followers on Instagram.