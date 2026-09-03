Match details North West Dragons vs Northern Cape T20 CSA T20 Challenge 25.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|CSA T20 Challenge 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Sunday, November 15, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, October 25, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
North West Dragons Squad
|Players
|De Swardt Ruan, Hermann Rubin, Jansen Duan, Lubbe Wihan, Mokoena Thabang Grant, Mungroo Kerwin, Muthusamy Senuran, Ngoepe Lesiba, Pretorius Dwaine, Prince Meeka-eel, Seleka Caleb, Senokwane Lesego, van den Bergh Nicholas Jacques, Van Tonder Raynard
|Bench
|no information yet
Northern Cape Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet