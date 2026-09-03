Match details North West Dragons vs Northern Cape T20 CSA T20 Challenge 25.10.2026

T20

NOW
NOW
NOC
NOC

Match Info

Match:CSA T20 Challenge 2026
Date:Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Sunday, November 15, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, October 25, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

North West Dragons Squad

PlayersDe Swardt Ruan, Hermann Rubin, Jansen Duan, Lubbe Wihan, Mokoena Thabang Grant, Mungroo Kerwin, Muthusamy Senuran, Ngoepe Lesiba, Pretorius Dwaine, Prince Meeka-eel, Seleka Caleb, Senokwane Lesego, van den Bergh Nicholas Jacques, Van Tonder Raynard
Benchno information yet

Northern Cape Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet