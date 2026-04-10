Senuran Muthusamy News View all If you want to be the first to know the latest news about cricketer Senuran Muthusamy, we have compiled all the latest news about him: his training schedule, which matches he will be participating in, and what records he has already set in cricket. SA20 | Sunrisers become first team to qualify for playoffs with thumping win over Super Kings Sunrisers Eastern Cape beat Joburg Super Kings by 61 runs in an SA20 match in Gqeberha. James Coles and Quinton de Kock scored half-centuries to help the hosts to 178/5 before Coles completed a memorable debut with two wickets to skittle out the Super Kings and take his side into the playoffs. Senuran Muthusamy IND vs SA | Senuran Muthusamy ton and Marco Jansen blitz wear India out as Proteas pile up 489 on Day 2 Senuran Muthusamy Keshav Maharaj to miss out on second Test due to groin injury, Mulder named skipper Senuran Muthusamy SA vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Conway smiles in agony after marginally missing out on deserving ton Senuran Muthusamy ‌BAN vs SA | Rabada and spinners clean sweep Bangladesh as Proteas bolster WTC Final chances

International career

Senuran Muthusamy (born 22 February 1994) is a cricketer from South Africa. He joined the national team in October 2019. Muthusamy plays as a left-arm spin bowler and a lower middle-order batsman. His solid performances in domestic cricket with the Dolphins helped him get noticed by the national selectors. He doesn't turn the ball much but is known for his steady play and smart decisions on the field. His reliable performances in key moments earned him a place in the South African squad.

He had access to equal opportunities from an early age, which helped him develop his cricket skills. He attended Clifton, a private school in Durban, where he received good coaching and had great facilities. Although he started studying media and marketing, his cricket talent led him to focus on the sport instead.

2018 Muthusamy joined South Africa's spin camp in India.

2019 Muthusamy was part of the South Africa A team that toured India. His performances helped him earn a place in the national Test squad. August 2019: He was named in South Africa's Test squad for the series against India. October 2-6, 2019: Muthusamy debuted in Test cricket against India at Visakhapatnam. During the match, he took his first Test wicket by dismissing Virat Kohli, who was caught and bowled for 20 runs.

2024 October 29-31, 2024: He played his last Test match against Bangladesh at Chattogram.

2025 February 10, 2025: Muthusamy played his first ODI against New Zealand in Lahore as part of the Tri-Series. February 12, 2025: He played his last ODI match against Pakistan in Karachi.



Leagues Participation

Senuran Muthusamy has played for Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 league. He started with the team in the 2022/23 season and continued in the 2023/24 season. Muthusamy is also part of the Pretoria Capitals squad for the 2024/25 season.

SA20

Senuran Muthusamy has played for Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 league since 2022. He helped his team win in 2023, taking 3 wickets in a match against Durban Super Giants. In 2024, Muthusamy scored 38 runs to help Pretoria Capitals beat MI Cape Town. In 2025, the Pretoria Capitals lost to Durban Super Giants, with Muthusamy being dismissed by Chris Waukesha.

Year Team Notes 2022/23 Pretoria Capitals Spinner and middle-order batsman 2023/24 Pretoria Capitals Took 3 wickets (3/12) against Durban Super Giants 2024/25 Pretoria Capitals Scored 38 runs in win against MI Cape Town 2025 Pretoria Capitals Lost to Durban Super Giants, dismissed by Chris Waukesha

Domestic career

Senuran Muthusamy started his domestic career with the Dolphins in the 2016-17 season. At first, he focused on batting, inspired by Kumar Sangakkara, but later switched to bowling left-arm spin. His best season came in 2017-18 when he scored 181 runs against the Knights. He also became the second-highest wicket-taker for Dolphins, with 33 wickets at an average of 26.54. For his achievements, he won Player of the Year at the Dolphins' awards ceremony.

Muthusamy joined the KwaZulu-Natal squad for the 2015 Africa T20 Cup. He was later selected for the Cape Town Knight Riders for the T20 Global League, but the tournament was postponed and then canceled. In 2018, he was part of KwaZulu-Natal’s squad for the Africa T20 Cup. In 2021, he moved to North West and scored his first List A century, 100 off 106 balls, against Western Province in March 2022.

In 2024, Muthusamy joined the Warriors for the domestic season after leaving North West. He became the team's captain and led them to a 121-run win against the Dragons in February 2025.

Records and achievements

Senuran Muthusamy has achieved several milestones in his cricket career:

Highest score: 181 runs in the 2016-17 Sunfoil Series.

First List A century: 100 runs from 106 balls against Western Province in the 2021–22 CSA One-Day Cup (March 2022).

Top score in Test matches: 68 runs against Bangladesh on October 29, 2024.

Best Test bowling performance: 4 wickets for 45 runs against Bangladesh on October 29, 2024.

Test batting average: 43.25 runs per innings.

Best bowling in the 2017-2018 season: Muthusamy took 33 wickets in ten matches at an average of 26.54, finishing second in the Dolphins' list of best bowlers.

Awards in 2017-2018 season: Muthusamy won four awards at the Dolphins' annual awards, including Player of the Year.

Dolphins' home series final (2021): He took four of the six required wickets to help the Dolphins win the final.

Personal life

Senuran Muthusamy comes from a family of Indian origin, with roots in Chennai. He was born and raised in South Africa but keeps close ties with his Indian heritage.

Family

Muthusamy’s family is from Chennai, India, but they moved to South Africa generations ago. His family now lives in Nagapattinam, about 300 km from Chennai. Despite growing up in South Africa, Muthusamy’s family still maintains their Indian traditions.

Finances

Muthusamy's estimated net worth is about 7 crore. However, this figure comes from only one source and might not be fully accurate.

Scandals

Muthusamy struggled to hold a place in South Africa's Test team after his debut in 2019. He played two Test matches against India but was not selected again for Test matches for the next four years.

Fans

Senuran Muthusamy has around 3,000 followers on Instagram.