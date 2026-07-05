International career

Ruan de Swardt was born on 21 January 1998. He is a South African cricketer.

2023: In December 2023, South Africa chose de Swardt for the Test team to play in New Zealand.

2024: In February 2024, de Swardt played his first Test match against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui from February 4 to 7. He took 3 wickets in two innings. In the second Test match at Hamilton, from February 13 to 16, de Swardt scored 55 runs. He faced 135 balls and hit nine fours. This was his first half-century. He reached this score by playing carefully during the last hour of the day. Along with Shaun von Berg, de Swardt helped South Africa reach a total of 220 runs for 6 wickets. This score helped the team avoid losing the series.

Leagues Participation

Ruan de Swardt has not played in any professional cricket leagues so far.

Domestic career

Ruan de Swardt started playing domestic cricket in 2018. He played his first List A match for Northerns in March 2018. In September 2018, he joined Northerns' squad for the Africa T20 Cup. He played his first-class match in November 2018. His first T20 match was in September 2019. It was also for Northerns.

In the 2019–20 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge, de Swardt scored the most runs. He got 426 runs in seven matches. In July 2020, he was named CSA Student Cricketer of the Year. In April 2021, he joined the KwaZulu-Natal squad for the new season.

Before the 2023–24 season, de Swardt moved from the Dolphins to North West. In October 2023, North West Dragons won a match against Dafabet Warriors. De Swardt helped in this match. He played 10 innings in the tournament. He took four wickets and helped the team hold the opponent to 94 runs.

Records and achievements

Ruan de Swardt has some important results and awards in cricket.

2020: CSA Student Cricketer of the Year in July

2020: 426 runs in seven matches in the 2019–20 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge. This was the highest score in the event

2024: 64 runs in a Test match against New Zealand on 13 February. This is his best Test score

2024: 34 runs in a T20 match against New Zealand on 4 February. This is his best T20 score

2024: 2 wickets for 61 runs in a Test match against New Zealand on 4 February. This is his best bowling result

Personal life

Ruan de Swardt was born on 21 January 1998 in Kempton Park, South Africa. He keeps his personal life quiet and does not speak much in the media.

Family

Ruan de Swardt is married to Chantel Swardt. His father is Mr. Swardt. His mother is Mrs. Swardt. His sister is Denise de Swardt. His brother is Jacques de Swardt.

Finances

His net worth is between 100,000 and 500,000 US dollars.

Fans

Around 1,800 people follow Ruan de Swardt on Instagram.