Squads Aakash Tigers Mws vs Eagle Thane Strikers T20 Mumbai Premier League 03.06.2026

T20

Wankhede Stadium

AAK
AAK

172

EAG
EAG

171

Playing

AAK
AAK
EAG
EAG

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

AAK
AAK
EAG
EAG
First TeamSecond Team
Alam Md Jamshed

no information yet

Anand Akash

wicket keeper

Attarde Shashank

all rounder

Ghag Rohan

no information yet

Giri Anuj Vinod

no information yet

Jagtap Shashwat

all rounder

Bista Jay

all rounder

Jain Ayaan Mohit

no information yet

Dhole Arnav Ashish

no information yet

Kadam Shashikant

all rounder

Kerkar Eknath

wicket keeper

Kunwar Vinay

no information yet

Mulani Shams

all rounder

Mishra Kartik Mithilesh

no information yet

Patil Sagar Vinod

no information yet

Patil Sairaj

all rounder

Pushpak Naman

no information yet

Raje Amartya

no information yet

Rane Harsh

no information yet

Yadav Ajit Ravindrakumar

no information yet

Singh Shivansh

no information yet