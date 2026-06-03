Squads Aakash Tigers Mws vs Eagle Thane Strikers T20 Mumbai Premier League 03.06.2026
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Alam Md Jamshed
no information yet
Ankolekar Atharva
bowler
Anand Akash
wicket keeper
Bhatt Manan Rakesh
bowler
Attarde Shashank
all rounder
Ghag Rohan
no information yet
Badiani Prince Devang
bowler
Giri Anuj Vinod
no information yet
Bhoir Vinayak Narayan
all rounder
Jagtap Shashwat
all rounder
Bista Jay
all rounder
Jain Ayaan Mohit
no information yet
Dhole Arnav Ashish
no information yet
Kadam Shashikant
all rounder
Hanagavadi Kruthik
bowler
Kerkar Eknath
wicket keeper
Khan Sarfaraz
batsman
Kunwar Vinay
no information yet
Mulani Shams
all rounder
Mishra Kartik Mithilesh
no information yet
Patil Sagar Vinod
no information yet
Patil Sairaj
all rounder
Pushpak Naman
no information yet
Raje Amartya
no information yet
Rane Harsh
no information yet
Rodrigues Shaun
bowler
Yadav Ajit Ravindrakumar
no information yet
Singh Shivansh
no information yet