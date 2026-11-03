Match details Central Hinds vs Otago Sparks T20 Super Smash, Women 16.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Super Smash, Women 26/27
|Date:
|Saturday, December 26, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, January 16, 2027 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Central Hinds Squad
|Players
|Apperley Aniela, Atkinson Georgia, Bartlett Ocean, Devonshire Flora, Foreman Grace, Gaging Kate, Green Claudia, Kumar Ashtuti, Mair Rosemary, McLeod Emma, Ogden Jessica Brooke, Pedersen Cate, Rowe Hannah, Smith Bryony, Tomlinson Kerry-Anne, Treder Abby
|Bench
|no information yet
Otago Sparks Squad
|Players
|Bates Suzie, Black Emma, Blakely Caitlin, Browning Anna, Carson Eden J, Cuttance Harriet, Deerness Chloe, Gain Olivia, Inglis Polly, James Bella, Kotkamp Lousia, Leydon-Davis Felicity, Parry Isy, Watkins PJ, Wilson Saffron
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet