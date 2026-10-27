Match details Assam vs Andhra T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 22.11.2026

T20

ASM
ASM
AND
AND

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, November 22, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Assam Squad

PlayersChoudhury Avinav, Das Denish Paramananda, Das Pallavkumar, Das Rishav, Dey Saurav, Dutta Mrinmoy, Ghadigaonkar Sumit, Hussain Mukhtar, Lachit Sunil Girik, Parag Riyan, Roy Bishal, Roy Erik Carfew, Roy Sibsankar, Saikia Pradyuman, Sarma Kunal, Sengupta Akash, Singh Rahul
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Andhra Squad

PlayersAkhil Shambu, Bharat Srikar, Bhui Ricky, Hebbar Ashwin, Kumar Dheeraj, Mohan Lalith, Raj Prithvi, Rasheed Shaik, Reddy Maramreddy Harishankar, Reddy Maramreddy Hemanth, Saiteja Kavuri, Sandeep Y, Sasikanth KV, Shinde Karan, Stephen Cheepurapalli, Tapaswi Pinninti
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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