Match details Assam vs Andhra T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 22.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, November 22, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Assam Squad
|Players
|Choudhury Avinav, Das Denish Paramananda, Das Pallavkumar, Das Rishav, Dey Saurav, Dutta Mrinmoy, Ghadigaonkar Sumit, Hussain Mukhtar, Lachit Sunil Girik, Parag Riyan, Roy Bishal, Roy Erik Carfew, Roy Sibsankar, Saikia Pradyuman, Sarma Kunal, Sengupta Akash, Singh Rahul
|Bench
|no information yet
Andhra Squad
|Players
|Akhil Shambu, Bharat Srikar, Bhui Ricky, Hebbar Ashwin, Kumar Dheeraj, Mohan Lalith, Raj Prithvi, Rasheed Shaik, Reddy Maramreddy Harishankar, Reddy Maramreddy Hemanth, Saiteja Kavuri, Sandeep Y, Sasikanth KV, Shinde Karan, Stephen Cheepurapalli, Tapaswi Pinninti
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet