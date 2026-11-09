Match details Chandigarh vs Rajasthan T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 18.11.2026

T20

CHA
CHA
RAJ
RAJ

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Saturday, November 14, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, November 18, 2026 05:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Chandigarh Squad

PlayersAshwin Murugan, Azad Arjun, Bawa Raj Angad, Bhambri Shivam, Kaila Karan, Kashyap Vishu, Lather Bhagmender Balbir, Pannu Arjit, Pannu Arjit, Puri Gaurav, Rana Akshit, Sharma Sandeep, Singh Abhishek, Singh Mandeep Wazir, Sudan Akash, Vohra Manan
Benchno information yet

Rajasthan Squad

PlayersChoudhary Aniket, Garhwal Aditya, Garhwal Shubham, Gupta Arjit, Khan Salman Faruk, Lomror Mahipal, Rathore Kunal Singh Ajay, Suthar Manav
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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