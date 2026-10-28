Match details Mizoram vs Jharkhand T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 14.11.2026

T20

MIZ
MIZ
JHA
JHA

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Saturday, November 14, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, November 14, 2026 05:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Mizoram Squad

PlayersAnderson Jehu, Biakthanpuia J, Cariappa KC, Chopra Agni, Chowdhury Rohan, Kumar Vikash, Lalbiakvela G, Lalhriatrenga, Lalhruaizela, Lalmuanzuala F, Lalthankhuma Joseph, Ralte Lalhruai, Ralte Remruatdika, Ralte Rosiamliana, Singh Gaurav, Vanlalremruata Tc
Benchno information yet

Jharkhand Squad

PlayersArun Singh Vikash, Chakraborty Supriyo, Deobrat Singh Kumar, Kushagra Kumar, Mishra Sushant, Nadeem Shahbaz, Pankaj Kumar, Rajkumar Kumar Vivek, Roy Anukul, Sharma Bal Krishna, Shukla Rahul, Singh Aditya, Singh Virat, Tiwary Saurabh, Vishal Vikash
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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