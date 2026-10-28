Match details Mizoram vs Jharkhand T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 14.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, November 14, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, November 14, 2026 05:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Mizoram Squad
|Players
|Anderson Jehu, Biakthanpuia J, Cariappa KC, Chopra Agni, Chowdhury Rohan, Kumar Vikash, Lalbiakvela G, Lalhriatrenga, Lalhruaizela, Lalmuanzuala F, Lalthankhuma Joseph, Ralte Lalhruai, Ralte Remruatdika, Ralte Rosiamliana, Singh Gaurav, Vanlalremruata Tc
|Bench
|no information yet
Jharkhand Squad
|Players
|Arun Singh Vikash, Chakraborty Supriyo, Deobrat Singh Kumar, Kushagra Kumar, Mishra Sushant, Nadeem Shahbaz, Pankaj Kumar, Rajkumar Kumar Vivek, Roy Anukul, Sharma Bal Krishna, Shukla Rahul, Singh Aditya, Singh Virat, Tiwary Saurabh, Vishal Vikash
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet