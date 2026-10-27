Match details Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Odisha T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 26.11.2026

T20

Hyderabad

SRH
SRH
ODI
ODI

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, November 26, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, India
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Odisha Squad

PlayersBiswal Kartik, Dhupar Rajesh Rajeev, Luha Prabin, Mishra Shantanu, Pattanaik Rakesh, Pattnaik Sandeep Pradeep, Poddar Govinda, Pradhan Debabrata Babrubahan, Prasad Roul Sunil Kumar Sarada, Rathod Harshit, Rout Soubhagya, Samal Swastik, Singh Prayash Kumar, Tarini Sa, Yadav Abhishek
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumRajiv Gandhi International Stadium
CityHyderabad
Capacity55000
EndsShiv lal Yadav End
Hosts toVVS Laxman End

Match has not started yet