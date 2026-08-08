Squads Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Nellai Royal Kings T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 09.08.2026
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|First Team
|Second Team
A Esakkimuthu
no information yet
Bala Yoghi Arun
no information yet
Achyuth CV
no information yet
Cherian B Emmanuel
batsman
Anovankar V
no information yet
Easwaran Rithik
wicket keeper
Dev Kumar Akshay
no information yet
Guruswamy Ajitesh
no information yet
Ganesh S
wicket keeper
Harish NS
bowler
K Shantanu
no information yet
Karthik Arun
wicket keeper
Kishore Sai
bowler
Khan Muhammed Adnan
batsman
M Bharath
no information yet
Kumar M Uday
no information yet
M Mathivannan
all rounder
Kumar Risheek
no information yet
M Vishal
no information yet
Kumar Santhosh
no information yet
Mohamed Ali S
no information yet
Mukilesh U
batsman
Natarajan Thangarasu
bowler
Rathi Sachin
bowler
Paul Pradosh Ranjan
wicket keeper
Rocky B
all rounder
Prasath S Mohan
bowler
Rohan J
batsman
R Silambarasan
bowler
Rohit Ramalingam
bowler
Raheja Tushar
wicket keeper
Selvaganapathi S
no information yet
Rajendran Deepa Pranav Ragavendra
no information yet
SR Athish
no information yet
Sasidev Uthirasamy
batsman
V Yudheeshwaran
bowler
Sathvik V P Amith
wicket keeper
Yadav R Sonu
all rounder
Wafar K
batsman
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