Squads Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Nellai Royal Kings T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 09.08.2026

T20

TIR
TIR
NEL
NEL

Playing

TIR
TIR
NEL
NEL
First TeamSecond Team
A Esakkimuthu

no information yet

Bala Yoghi Arun

no information yet

Achyuth CV

no information yet

Anovankar V

no information yet

Easwaran Rithik

wicket keeper

Dev Kumar Akshay

no information yet

Guruswamy Ajitesh

no information yet

Ganesh S

wicket keeper

Harish NS

bowler

K Shantanu

no information yet

Karthik Arun

wicket keeper

M Bharath

no information yet

Kumar M Uday

no information yet

M Mathivannan

all rounder

Kumar Risheek

no information yet

M Vishal

no information yet

Kumar Santhosh

no information yet

Mohamed Ali S

no information yet

Mukilesh U

batsman

Paul Pradosh Ranjan

wicket keeper

Rocky B

all rounder

Rohan J

batsman

Raheja Tushar

wicket keeper

Selvaganapathi S

no information yet

SR Athish

no information yet

Sathvik V P Amith

wicket keeper

Yadav R Sonu

all rounder

Wafar K

batsman

Bench

TIR
TIR
NEL
NEL

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet