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International career

Kaluwa Dewage Udeshika Prabodhani was born on September 20, 1985, in Dharga Town, Sri Lanka. She bats right-handed and bowls left-arm medium pace. Her first international appearance came in February 2009 in an ODI against Pakistan, followed by her T20I debut in June of the same year.

2009

Made her WODI debut against Pakistan on February 7 at Bogra.

Played her first WT20I on June 12 at Taunton, also against Pakistan.

Took part in the ICC Women’s World Cup and ICC Women’s World T20 the same year.

2010–2012

Featured in several bilateral ODI and T20I series for Sri Lanka.

Represented the country in the 2010 and 2012 ICC Women’s World Twenty20 tournaments.

2013–2014

Selected for the 2013 Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Played key T20 World Cup matches, including strong spells against India (2/9) and Bangladesh (2/18) in 2014.

Earned a bronze medal with the national team at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.

2015–2017

Continued as a leading bowler for Sri Lanka in both formats.

Took part in the 2017 Women’s Cricket World Cup.

2018

Named in the squad for the ICC Women’s World T20 in the West Indies.

Ended as Sri Lanka’s joint-leading wicket-taker with four wickets in three matches.

2019–2020

Maintained her role in limited-overs matches.

Included in the squad for the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

2021

Selected for the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

2022

Named for the Commonwealth Games Cricket Qualifier in Malaysia and later for the Birmingham Games.

Helped Sri Lanka win a silver medal at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

2023

Played her latest WT20I against England on September 6.

2024

Contributed to Sri Lanka’s first Women’s T20 Asia Cup title.

Included in the squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

In a warm-up match against Scotland, took two wickets for just three runs.

Featured in the ODI series against Ireland and other bilateral tournaments.

2025

Played in the home ODI Tri-Series and later in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Last recorded ODI appearance took place on September 30 against India.

Leagues Participation

Udeshika Prabodhani has not taken part in any domestic or overseas franchise leagues.

Domestic career

Udeshika Prabodhani began her path in domestic cricket through Sri Lanka’s women’s club system. Between 2007 and 2010, she played for Colombo Cricket Club Women and later represented Colts Cricket Club Women. From the 2012/13 season, she joined Sri Lanka Navy Sports Club Women, where she stayed for many years and became one of their main bowlers. With Navy SC, she competed in national limited-overs and T20 tournaments, including the 2013 final that ended with a shared title and the 2014 edition, which Navy SC won. She also represented Ruhuna Women in the 2014 Inter-Provincial Limited Over Tournament and later joined Zone B Women in 2015. In 2022, she appeared in the ICC-approved FairBreak Invitational T20 in Dubai, playing for Warriors Women and taking part in matches against Barmy Army Women and Sapphires Women.

Records and achievements

Udeshika Prabodhani has built a long and decorated cricket career for Sri Lanka, earning recognition for her steady bowling and long service to the national side. Her records reflect both personal milestones and team honors collected over nearly two decades on the field.

Played 73 WODI and 106 WT20I matches for Sri Lanka Women

Took over 120 international wickets across both formats

Best WODI bowling figures: 3/35

Best WT20I bowling figures: 3/16

Represented Sri Lanka in ICC Women’s Cricket World Cups: 2013, 2017, 2025

Represented Sri Lanka in ICC Women’s World T20s: 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2024

Played in the Commonwealth Games Cricket Tournament 2022

Winner of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024

Bronze Medalist at the 2014 Asian Games

Silver Medalist at the 2022 Asian Games

Joint-leading wicket-taker for Sri Lanka at the 2018 ICC Women’s World T20 (4 wickets in 3 matches)

Champion of the Sri Lanka Women’s Limited Over Tournament 2014 with Navy SC Women

Finalist and shared title in the 2013 Limited Over Tournament with the Air Force Women

Captain of Ruhuna Women in the 2014 Inter-Provincial Tournament

Participant in the FairBreak Invitational T20 2022 (Dubai, Warriors Women)

Recognized as a dependable left-arm medium pacer known for economy and control

Served as a new-ball and middle-overs bowler across formats

Represented Sri Lanka internationally for over 15 years (2009–2025)

Among the longest-serving women’s cricketers in Sri Lankan history

Personal life

Udeshika Prabodhani keeps her private life away from public attention. She rarely appears in media outside cricket and avoids personal publicity.

Family

There is no confirmed public information about her parents, siblings, or marital status.

Finance

Reliable financial information about her income or assets has not been published. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) does not disclose contract details, though it announced in February 2023 that women’s match fees increased from about USD 250 to USD 750 per match in white-ball formats.

Scandals

She has maintained a clean reputation throughout her career.

Fan Base

Her presence on social media remains limited. An Instagram account named @prabo_07 has around 200 followers and features cricket-related photos, though it is not verified. Some Facebook pages under her name also exist, but are not confirmed as official.