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International career

Meegama Acharige Anushka Sanjeewani was born on January 24, 1990, in Galle, Sri Lanka. She is a right-handed batter and wicket-keeper for the Sri Lanka women’s national team. Her WODI debut took place on January 23, 2014, against India in Visakhapatnam, and she received ODI cap No. 58.

2014

Made her WODI debut against India on January 23 at Visakhapatnam.

Took part in the Asian Games in Incheon, where Sri Lanka won the bronze medal.

2015–2017

Remained part of the wider squad and played in limited international fixtures.

Improved as a wicket-keeper and secured her position through consistent domestic form.

2018

Played her WT20I debut on March 28 against Pakistan in Colombo.

Scored 61 runs off 58 balls, her highest T20I score and only fifty in the format.

2019

Continued in the national setup, featuring in bilateral matches and domestic tournaments.

2020

Included in Sri Lanka’s squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

2021

Selected for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

2022

Represented Sri Lanka in the Commonwealth Games Cricket Qualifier in Malaysia.

Played in the Commonwealth Games cricket tournament in Birmingham.

2023

Played a full season, including the Asian Games in Hangzhou, where Sri Lanka won the silver medal after losing to India in the final.

Featured in home matches against England, finishing the T20I season on September 6.

2024

Scored her first ODI fifty (55 off 46 balls) against the West Indies on June 21 in Hambantota.

Helped Sri Lanka win the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024, serving as the main wicket-keeper.

Competed in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, playing against Pakistan, Australia, India, and New Zealand.

2025

Participated in the Tri-Nation ODI Series in Colombo with India and South Africa.

Named in the squad for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, hosted in Sri Lanka and India.

Appeared in matches against India, England, Bangladesh, and South Africa.

Leagues Participation

Anushka Sanjeewani has not played in any international or domestic franchise leagues.

Domestic career

Anushka Sanjeewani started her domestic cricket career in southern Sri Lanka, playing for Southern Province Women, Galle District Women, and Combined Provinces Women. She later joined SLC Greens Women in Super Provincial tournaments. Her leading club in senior domestic cricket has been the Sri Lanka Air Force Sports Club Women.

By mid-2015, she was already part of the Air Force team and played a key role in the Division II Women’s Final, scoring 53 runs as Air Force defeated Navy. During the 2016–17 Division I season, she became a permanent member of the Air Force’s first XI, serving as both top-order batter and wicket-keeper. In April 2017, she scored 101 runs in the Division I semifinal at the MCA Ground, helping Air Force A reach the final.

From 2018 to 2022, she continued representing the Air Force in Division I and Inter-Club tournaments, facing top clubs such as Army, Navy, and CCC. In December 2023, she appeared for the Air Force in the Women’s Invitational Major Club Tournament, where the team defeated Army SC-Ladies in the final under DLS rules. During the 2024 SLC Major Clubs Women’s 50-Over Tournament, Air Force remained among the top domestic teams.

Her provincial career includes appearances for Southern Province Women, Galle District Women, Combined Provinces Women, and SLC Greens Women.

Records and achievements

Anushka Sanjeewani has built a long professional career as Sri Lanka’s leading wicket-keeper batter.

WODI debut: January 23, 2014, vs India in Visakhapatnam (ODI cap No. 58)

WT20I debut: March 28, 2018, vs Pakistan in Colombo (SSC Ground)

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 (Australia): Represented Sri Lanka

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 (Zimbabwe): Selected as wicket-keeper batter

Commonwealth Games 2022 (Birmingham): Represented Sri Lanka

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 (Bangladesh): Played against Pakistan, Australia, India, and New Zealand

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 (Sri Lanka & India): Appeared in group-stage matches in Colombo

Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 Champion: Member of the Sri Lanka squad that won the title for the first time in history (final vs India, Dambulla, July 28, 2024)

Asian Games 2014 (Incheon): Bronze medal – Sri Lanka beat China by five wickets in the third-place playoff

Asian Games 2023 (Hangzhou): Silver medal – Sri Lanka lost to India by 19 runs in the final

Personal life

Anushka Sanjeewani keeps her private life out of the spotlight and shares very little beyond her professional cricket career.

Family

There is no confirmed information about her parents, siblings, marital status, or children.

Finance

According to official data from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), national women players earn about USD 750 per international match, with an additional USD 250 victory bonus, while reserve players receive 25% of the match fee.

Scandals

The only disciplinary record involving Anushka Sanjeewani occurred during the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, where she was fined 15% of her match fee and received one demerit point for a minor breach of the ICC Code of Conduct in a match against Bangladesh. Apart from that, there are no reports of controversies or off-field issues.

Fan Base

Her official or verified Instagram account @anushkameegama has around 1.7k followers, while her public Facebook page has roughly 10k followers. Her social media content focuses on team events, match photos, and updates on Sri Lanka women’s cricket. She is regularly featured on ICC and SLC platforms.