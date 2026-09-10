Match details Malaysia vs Oman T20i T20 Asian Games 26.09.2026

T20i

MAL
MAL
OMA
OMA

Match Info

Match:T20 Asian Games 2026
Date:Thursday, September 24, 2026 - Saturday, October 03, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, September 26, 2026 05:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Malaysia Squad

PlayersAbd malek Muhammad akram, Abdul Shukor Muhammad Amir Azim, Aziz Syed, Faiz Ahmed, Hafizs Ainool, Idrus Syazrul, Mohd Khair Haiqal Bin, Muniandy Sharvin, Rahman Anwar, Ridzuan Muhammad Aiman Zaquan Muhammad, Singh Pavandeep, Singh Virandeep, Surendran Sharveen, Unni Suresh Vijay, Zulkifle Zubaidi
Benchno information yet

Oman Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet