Virandeep Singh

Virandeep Singh

all rounder

Full name:Virandeep Singh
Nationality:Malaysia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Malaysia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches1631363
Innings142842
Overs7.0109.241.0109.2
Balls----
Maidens1434
Runs37565177565
Wickets141341
Avg3713.785913.78
SR42168216
Eco5.285.164.315.16
BB1414
4w0101
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches1631363
Innings1621362
Not outs011111
Runs4618973941897
Balls Faced9414787001478
Avg4637.1932.8337.19
SR48.93128.3456.28128.34
Fours216632166
Fifties011311
Sixies084384
Highest4611673116
Hundreds0101

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