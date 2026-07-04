Virandeep Singh
all rounder
|Full name:
|Virandeep Singh
|Nationality:
|Malaysia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|63
|13
|63
|Innings
|1
|42
|8
|42
|Overs
|7.0
|109.2
|41.0
|109.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|4
|3
|4
|Runs
|37
|565
|177
|565
|Wickets
|1
|41
|3
|41
|Avg
|37
|13.78
|59
|13.78
|SR
|42
|16
|82
|16
|Eco
|5.28
|5.16
|4.31
|5.16
|BB
|1
|4
|1
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|63
|13
|63
|Innings
|1
|62
|13
|62
|Not outs
|0
|11
|1
|11
|Runs
|46
|1897
|394
|1897
|Balls Faced
|94
|1478
|700
|1478
|Avg
|46
|37.19
|32.83
|37.19
|SR
|48.93
|128.34
|56.28
|128.34
|Fours
|2
|166
|32
|166
|Fifties
|0
|11
|3
|11
|Sixies
|0
|84
|3
|84
|Highest
|46
|116
|73
|116
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0
|1