Match details New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20i T20 Series New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 26.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Series New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2027
|Date:
|Tuesday, January 26, 2027 - Sunday, January 31, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, January 26, 2027 05:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
New Zealand Squad
|Players
|Bracewell Michael, Chapman Mark, Duffy Jacob, Foulkes Zak, Hay Mitchell James, Henry Matt, Jacobs Bevon, Mitchell Daryl, Phillips Glenn, Ravindra Rachin, Robinson Tim, Santner Mitchell, Smith Nathan
|Bench
|no information yet
Sri Lanka Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet