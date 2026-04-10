Dinesh Chandimal News View all It will take you a few minutes to get to know cricketer Dinesh Chandimal, as we have gathered all the latest news about him in one place, what matches he is planning to participate in, what helps him to set records on the cricket field. SL vs AUS | Fragile Sri Lanka collapse again despite Chandimal-Kusal resistance on Oz dominant Day 1 Australia held the edge for the majority of play in Galle on Thursday as a Sri Lankan middle-order collapse left the hosts staring at another subpar score. Dinesh Chandimal (71) and Kusal Mendis (59*) took Sri Lanka to 224/9 at Stumps while Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc scalped three each. Dinesh Chandimal SA vs SL | Nissanka and Chandimal’s coalition put Sri Lanka in command on Gqeberha's dry deck on day two Dinesh Chandimal SA vs SL | Twitter lauds Jansen embarrassing Chandimal’s 'hold the pose' attempt with unplayable delivery Dinesh Chandimal SL vs NZ | Kamindu Mendis' heroics and Jayasuriya's mastery seal Sri Lanka's whitewash over Kiwis Dinesh Chandimal SL vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Daryl Mitchell hide his face in embarrassment after dropping a dolly

International career

Lokuge Dinesh Chandimal was born on 18 November 1989. He plays cricket for Sri Lanka and was once the captain of the national team. He bats right-handed in the middle order and sometimes works as the wicket-keeper. Chandimal led Sri Lanka in the group stages of the 2014 ICC World Twenty20, where the team became champions.

On 26 September 2019, he joined the Sri Lankan Army as a volunteer commissioned officer. This allowed him to play for the Sri Lanka Army Sports Club. In August 2020, while representing this club, Chandimal scored 354 runs without losing his wicket, which is the highest score in Sri Lanka’s domestic first-class cricket. This happened in a match against Saracens Cricket Club.

2010

Made international debut during the ICC World Twenty20 in the West Indies.

Played T20 group games against New Zealand, Zimbabwe, and Australia.

Played a T20 match in Florida against New Zealand.

ODI debut in Zimbabwe tri-series against Zimbabwe on June 1, scoring unbeaten 10.

Scored maiden ODI century (111 runs off 118 balls) against India, helping Sri Lanka win and knock India out.

Became youngest Sri Lankan to score an ODI century.

2011

Test debut in Durban against South Africa (December 26-29).

Scored half-centuries in both innings (58 and 54), first Sri Lankan to do so on Test debut.

Helped Sri Lanka to first Test win in South Africa.

2012

Part of Sri Lanka team that was runner-up in ICC World Twenty20.

2013

Became youngest ODI captain for Sri Lanka on July 17, leading team against South Africa.

Appointed T20I captain and ODI vice-captain.

2014

Led Sri Lanka in group stages of ICC World Twenty20 before suspension due to slow over rate.

Sri Lanka won the World Twenty20 under Lasith Malinga’s captaincy.

Joint record holder for most catches in a single T20I match (4 catches).

2015

Scored fastest fifty by a Sri Lankan in Cricket World Cup history (50 runs off 22 balls) against Australia.

Retired hurt during the innings; Sri Lanka lost the match.

Played Test series against India as permanent wicket-keeper.

Scored unbeaten 162 runs in second innings to help Sri Lanka win a Test by 63 runs.

Awarded Man of the Match for his batting.

2016

Scored third ODI century after five years (against Ireland on June 16).

Scored five consecutive ODI half-centuries in England and Australia series.

Missed sixth consecutive fifty by 2 runs.

Injured thumb in ODI against India, causing him to miss rest of tour.

2017

Dropped from limited over squads after poor performances including Champions Trophy and Zimbabwe tour.

Named permanent Test captain after Angelo Mathews stepped down on July 11.

First Test as captain: scored 55 in first innings against Zimbabwe, highest by a Sri Lankan captain on debut.

Sri Lanka won by chasing 388 runs, best Test chase by Sri Lanka and best in Asia.

Missed first Test vs India due to pneumonia; Sri Lanka lost all 3 Tests in series heavily.

Scored maiden Test century as captain (155 runs) vs Pakistan in Abu Dhabi, guiding team to victory.

Captained Sri Lanka in first day-night Test (October 6) and won against Pakistan.

Scored two fifties in heavy Test defeat against India at Nagpur.

2022

Colombo Stars

Signed for third LPL edition

2023 B-Love Kandy Played, won LPL title

2024 Kandy Falcons Scored 89 runs in match, Player of the Match; high career runs in LPL

Pakistan Super League

Dinesh Chandimal played for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League. In May 2025, he scored 49 runs off 29 balls in the first playoff match against Islamabad United, helping his team reach the finals.

Year Team Notes 2025 Quetta Gladiators Scored 49 runs in playoffs, helped team reach finals

Domestic career

Dinesh Chandimal began his cricket career as a young player at Dharmasoka College and later moved to Ananda College, Colombo, where he captained the under-17 team and the school's first eleven. He set records in school cricket, scoring over 1,000 runs in a season and winning the Schoolboy Cricketer of the Year Award in 2009. After school, he joined Nondescripts Cricket Club and quickly showed his skills as an aggressive batsman and wicketkeeper, holding the record for most dismissals in Youth ODI cricket for Sri Lanka.

In his domestic career, Chandimal played for Sri Lanka Cricket Development XI and other provincial teams in first-class, List A, and T20 formats. He captained Colombo squads in several provincial tournaments and made notable achievements, such as scoring 354 not out for Sri Lanka Army Sports Club in the 2019–20 Premier League Tournament, setting a new highest first-class score in Sri Lankan domestic cricket. He also took part in the Lanka Premier League, playing for teams like Colombo Kings and Colombo Stars, and served as captain in various domestic T20 competitions.

Records and achievements

Dinesh Chandimal has built a strong record in international and domestic cricket. He has scored many centuries, set high scores, and earned several awards for his performances. His achievements show his skill as a batsman and leader over many years.

In 2009, he scored 1,580 runs as school captain, leading to 13 wins and winning the Schoolboy Cricketer of the Year award.

In 2010, he became the youngest Sri Lankan to score a century in a match against India.

In the 2014 and 2022 ACC Asian Cups, Chandimal was part of the winning teams.

He won the T20 World Cup in 2014.

In 2014, he won a gold medal at the Asian Games and a silver medal at the 2010 South Asian Games.

At the 2015 Cricket World Cup, he scored 50 runs in 22 balls against Australia, the fastest by a Sri Lankan in World Cup history.

In August 2020, he scored 354 runs in a first-class domestic match, the highest in Sri Lankan domestic cricket.

In 2022, he scored 719 runs in six test matches with an average of 102.71, including a double century against Australia.

He scored his 15th test century on February 3, 2024, with 232 runs against Afghanistan.

As of July 4, 2024, he holds the second highest total score in Lanka Premier League history with 1,172 runs in 40 matches, with a top score of 80.

He was named in the Wisden World Test Championship XI from 2021 to 2023.

He earned several Man of the Match awards for key performances.

Personal life

Dinesh Chandimal’s life outside cricket shows his path from difficult times to success. He faced a great loss early but later built a family and career with strong support. Some problems happened, but many fans continue to follow him.

Family

Chandimal married Ishika Jayasekara on May 1, 2015, in Colombo. His younger brother, Kamesh Nirmal, also plays cricket and achieved good results in school tournaments. When Chandimal was 14, his family lost their home in the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami. He still visits Balapitiya to remember this event.

Finance

In 2025, his net worth is about 5 million US dollars.

Scandals

In June 2018, during a Test match against West Indies, Chandimal faced punishment for ball tampering. The team protested and delayed the match because of this issue. He received a fine and suspension for two matches. Later, the ICC added more suspension points and another fine.

Fans

Chandimal has many supporters. His Instagram account has about 117,000 followers.