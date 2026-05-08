Squads Philippines vs Indonesia T20i T20 World Cup, East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, Regional Final 08.05.2026
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Chohan Gurbhupinder
all rounder
Abdillah Rahayu Apriliandi
no information yet
Doal Mark
no information yet
Arta Gede Darma
all rounder
Doctora Josef
all rounder
Artawan I Ketut Edi Guna
bowler
Donovan Andrew
no information yet
Banunaek Ferdinando
bowler
Hill Jonathan
batsman
Chaddha Kavin
no information yet
Khurana Kshitij
no information yet
Gamantika I Kadek
batsman
Lukies Kepler
bowler
Hawoe Danilson Johanis
bowler
Mohammed Huzaifa
bowler
Jegannathan Sudhakar
no information yet
Samra Arshdeep Singh
bowler
Kharvi Sampath
no information yet
Singh Kulwinderjit
batsman
Kusuma Kadek Dharma
wicket keeper
Singh Surinder
bowler
Priandana Gede
no information yet
Sirah Amanpreet
batsman
Shetty Dhanesh Kumar
no information yet
Smith Daniel Christopher
all rounder
Tadarus Muhammad Anjar
batsman
Stamp Christopher
no information yet
Tiwari Gaurav
no information yet
Tanner Nivek
no information yet
Yudha Verdian Muhammad
no information yet
Tuffin Jonathon
no information yet
Tyler Henry Ernest Roy
all rounder