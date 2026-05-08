Squads Philippines vs Indonesia T20i T20 World Cup, East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, Regional Final 08.05.2026

T20i

PHI
PHI

121

IND
IND

132

Playing

PHI
PHI
IND
IND

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

PHI
PHI
IND
IND
First TeamSecond Team
Abdillah Rahayu Apriliandi

no information yet

Doal Mark

no information yet

Arta Gede Darma

all rounder

Doctora Josef

all rounder

Donovan Andrew

no information yet

Chaddha Kavin

no information yet

Khurana Kshitij

no information yet

Jegannathan Sudhakar

no information yet

Kharvi Sampath

no information yet

Kusuma Kadek Dharma

wicket keeper

Priandana Gede

no information yet

Shetty Dhanesh Kumar

no information yet

Stamp Christopher

no information yet

Tiwari Gaurav

no information yet

Tanner Nivek

no information yet

Yudha Verdian Muhammad

no information yet

Tuffin Jonathon

no information yet