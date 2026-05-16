Squads Philippines vs Korea Republic T20i T20 World Cup, East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, Regional Final 16.05.2026

T20i

PHI
PHI

94

KOR
KOR

95

Playing

PHI
PHI
KOR
KOR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

PHI
PHI
KOR
KOR
First TeamSecond Team
Broomfield Aiden

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Doal Mark

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Dilruksha

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Doctora Josef

all rounder

Khalid Areeb

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Donovan Andrew

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Kuldeep Gujar

all rounder

Lal Amir

bowler

Khurana Kshitij

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Maduranga Sameera

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Muhammad Nadeem

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Parsons Alex

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Parsons Hyeon

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Pitabeddara Sameera

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Ranasinghe Chamith

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Sagheer Ahmad

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Stamp Christopher

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Venusara Daham

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Tanner Nivek

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Tuffin Jonathon

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