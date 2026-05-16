Squads Philippines vs Korea Republic T20i T20 World Cup, East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, Regional Final 16.05.2026
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Chohan Gurbhupinder
all rounder
Broomfield Aiden
no information yet
Doal Mark
no information yet
Dilruksha
no information yet
Doctora Josef
all rounder
Khalid Areeb
no information yet
Donovan Andrew
no information yet
Kuldeep Gujar
all rounder
Hill Jonathan
batsman
Lal Amir
bowler
Khurana Kshitij
no information yet
Maduranga Sameera
no information yet
Lukies Kepler
bowler
Muhammad Nadeem
no information yet
Mohammed Huzaifa
bowler
Parsons Alex
no information yet
Samra Arshdeep Singh
bowler
Parsons Hyeon
no information yet
Singh Kulwinderjit
batsman
Pitabeddara Sameera
no information yet
Singh Surinder
bowler
Ranasinghe Chamith
no information yet
Smith Daniel Christopher
all rounder
Sagheer Ahmad
no information yet
Stamp Christopher
no information yet
Venusara Daham
no information yet
Tanner Nivek
no information yet
Woo Jeon Hyun
batsman
Tuffin Jonathon
no information yet
Tyler Henry Ernest Roy
all rounder