Match details Lesotho vs Mozambique T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier C 20.10.2026

T20i

LES
LES
MOZ
MOZ

Match Info

Match:T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier C 2026
Date:Tuesday, October 20, 2026 - Sunday, October 25, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, October 20, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lesotho Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Mozambique Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet